‘Adults’ Renewed for 16-Episode Season 3 at FX

“Adults” will continue its reign on FX with even more episodes planned for Season 3.

The comedy series centered on twenty-somethings living in New York has been renewed for a 16-episode third installment at FX, TheWrap has learned. The renewal news comes just over two months after Season 2 launched, which saw viewership spike by over 40% compared to its freshman installment.

“Ben and Rebecca have elevated ‘Adults’ in every way, earning critical praise and a legion of devoted fans who have embraced the friend group as their own,” said Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. “’Adults’ showed significant growth in its sophomore year and we’ve seen the show inspire everything from memes to Halloween costumes, so the decision was easy – more episodes and a new deal at FX for Ben and Rebecca!”

The 16-episode order doubles the eight-episode counts from the first two installments, not including the additional prequel episode that launched ahead of the Season 2 debut. The renewal also comes as creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw set an overall deal with the network.

“We started working with FX over six years ago, back when Paul Baker was but a twinkle in all of our eyes,” Kronengold and Shaw said in a statement. “In the years since, John and the rest of the team have taught us everything we know about how to lead, produce, and tell stories that make people feel like part of a community. They’ve become family, and we’re so glad to make it official — and to start yelling at them like we do our parents.”

Created by Kronengold and Shaw, “Adults” centers on a friend group — played by Jack Innanen, Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele — living at one of their childhood homes in Queens and figuring out adulthood to varying degrees of success.

Season 2 technically consisted of eight episodes with a special bonus prequel episode, titled “Marathon Day,” exploring how Jack Innanen’s Paul Baker came to join the friend group.

When asked about their ambition to break into longer episode counts, Shaw told TheWrap, “we’ll write as many episodes as we are given.” “I think even getting to do this prequel, nine felt better than eight,” she said. “The more stories we get to tell, the more that we get to live with these characters, the better.”

“We see fans asking for ‘filler episodes’ … we didn’t get to do that this time around, but that is something that we aspire to do in the lineage of sitcoms that came before us,” Kronengold said. “What are the off days like? The more seasons — not just more episodes, but the more seasons that we have — the more we get to play around with the fluff.”