‘American Horror Story 13’: What to Know About Orlando Jones, the Actor Behind Papa Legba

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Note: This story contains spoilers from “American Horror Story: 13” Episode 8.

One of the most powerful character in all of “American Horror Story” is back for Season 13. Papa Legba made his return in the eighth episode of this season on Thursday night.

The spirit first appeared in the “Coven” season of the FX thriller from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and briefly returned for the antichrist-focused “Apocalypse.” Now that Satan is a threat, the witches are calling on him again for another favor. Here’s what to know about the actor behind this mighty dealmaker.

Who plays Papa Legba in “American Horror Story: 13”?

That would be Orlando Jones.

Previously, the Gatekeeper of the Spirit World was played by Lance Reddick in “Coven” and “Apocalypse.” Reddick died suddenly in 2023 of heart disease. A prolific actor, Reddick starred in several critically acclaimed shows and movies throughout his career including HBO’s “The Wire,” ABC’s “Lost,” HBO’s “Oz,” “White House Down” and the John Wick franchise.

He also starred as Zeus in Disney+’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” a series that was released after his death and earned Reddick a Children’s and Family Emmy Award nomination.

What else has Orlando Jones starred in?

Before joining the “American Horror Story” universe, Jones was one of the original cast members of “MADtv.” He also played the African god Anansi in Starz’s “American Gods” and has starred in “Evolution,” “Drumline,” ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” Adult Swim’s “Teenage Euthanasia” and Apple TV’s “Swagger.”

How is Papa Legba connected to “American Horror Story: 13”?

Papa Legba is the Gatekeeper of the Spirit World and responsible for balancing the scales of life and death. Though he often makes deals with the witches, he has a thorny relationship with the coven. But because Papa Legba often requires such a high price for his deals, they don’t always happen.

In “Apocalypse,” he briefly plotted with Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) to eliminate the antichrist Michael Langdon (Cody Fern). Though that plan didn’t come to fruition, it shows he’s willing to make deals against dark forces — a detail that’s important to remember in a season that literally involves Satan. Cordelia ultimately made a deal with him to bring back Marie Laveau (Angela Bassett) in exchange for the new Voodoo Queen Dinah Stevens (Adina Porter), but that swap was erased when Mallory (Billie Lourd) went back in time to kill the antichrist.

Cordelia attempts to make another deal with him in “13.” In exchange for bringing back Marie Laveau, Cordelia and her newly resurrected mother Fiona (Jessica Lange) agree to hand Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) over to the gatekeeper. Queenie volunteers to suffer in hell after the trio realize that Fiona is their best bet at getting Marie Laveau on their side and Cordelia is too weak to be punished. Cordelia and Fiona let Queenie return to her personal hell of working in fast food but promise they will come back for her.

“American Horror Story” airs new episodes Thursdays on FX and Hulu.