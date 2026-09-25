‘American Horror Story: 13’ Who Is Mr. Nas?

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Note: This story contains spoilers from “American Horror Story: 13” Episodes 1-3.

Three episodes into “American Horror Story: 13,” and we have a better sense of the great evil at the center of this season. And he goes by the name of Mr. Nas.

It’s unclear exactly what Nas’ plan is for this season, but whatever threat is on the horizon, he’s definitely involved. Here’s what to know about the creepiest new addition to “AHS.”

Who is Mr. Nas?

So far, there’s very little we know about this pivotal character in “AHS: 13.” A wealthy man in his late 80s, Nas is nearly immobile and under the care of Constance (Jessica Lange) and her new hire Ben DeSoto (Joey Pollari).

Initially, Ben, just sees Mr. Nas as a frail, old man. But he has some sort of special power. In the middle of the night, Nas leaves his bed and vomits up a stream of black sludge, an action that seems to be linked to shocking events like the plane crash Ben miraculously survived. There’s also something alive in Mr. Nas’ baths. When Ben bathes him alone, a creature emerges repeatedly from the milky water. At one point, the being looks like it has a baby’s hand.

Though Ben wonders if Mr. Nas has been abandoned by his family, Constance assures him that he is loved by many, adding, “Praise his name and what he has done for the world!” Constance also claims that Mr. Nas is the “mastermind” behind this season’s plan to unite 13 dead “leading ladies” on the pagan holiday of Rauhnacht. Whatever’s happening this season, Mr. Nas is essential to it.

Who plays Mr. Nas?

Nas is portrayed by two actors, though we’ve only met one so far. The older version of the character is portrayed by Fedor Steer, who’s played in his fair share of creepy projects. Steer has appeared in “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Evil” and the 2026 version of “Scary Movie.”

As for the younger version of this character, he’s portrayed by Paul Anthony Kelly. A favorite actor of this year, Kelly is best known for playing John F. Kennedy Jr. in “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.”

“American Horror Story: 13” releases new episodes Thursdays on FX and Hulu.