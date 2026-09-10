‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 Trailer Teases the Return of Jessica Lange and Witches in Peril

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At long last, Jessica Lange has returned to “American Horror Story.” The acting legend is all over the first trailer for Season 13, and she’s reprising all of her most iconic “AHS” roles.

“Welcome to the greatest show on earth,” Lange as Elsa Mars from “Freak Show” says in the first seconds of the trailer.

The video then teases what this fan-dedicated season is actually about as Evan Peters as James March from “Hotel” tells someone offscreen that it’s “witch-hunting season.” The trailer then zooms in on Cordelia Goode (Sarah Paulson), the reigning Supreme from “Coven,” who says she senses the harbinger of the witches’ doom.

“So much terrifying and vengeful death. Something wicked this way comes,” Cordelia says.

The rest of the trailer flashes through some of the most beloved actors in “American Horror Story” history reprising their roles. In addition to embodying Elsa, Lange is shown playing Constance Langdon from “Murder House” and Fiona Goode from “Coven.” Paulson dons the remarkable updo of Ms. Wilhemina Venable from “Apocalypse” and also briefly appears as Ally Mayfair-Richards from “Cult,” Lana Winters from “Asylum” and Sally McKenna from “Hotel.” In addition to playing James March, Peters appears as Tate Langdon from “Murder House” and Kai Anderson from “Cult.”

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Those are the major cross-season appearances. For all you “Coven” (and “Apocalypse”) lovers out there, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Billie Lord, Gabourey Sidibe, Frances Conroy and Leslie Grossman appear as their witchy characters. Kathy Bates also makes an appearance as the deliciously evil Delphine LaLaurie. “Freak Show” fans will be delighted to know that John Carroll Lynch is reprising his role as Twisty the Clown. Also, “Murder House” and “Apocalypse” star Mena Suvari is returning to play Elizabeth Short.

As for the newcomers, John Waters, Joey Pollari (“The Beauty,” Monster: The Ed Gein Story”) and “American Love Story” heartthrob Paul Anthony Kelly are also part of this first trailer.

“If you’re going to rise up and rule the world, you better get yourself a damn sense of humor,” Lange as Constance says in the final moments of the trailer.

The award-winning and beloved horror series was created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Murphy and Falchuk also executive produce the show alongside Ned Martel and Charlie Carver. Other EPs include Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Tanase Popa, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Jennifer Salt and Tim Minear. “AHS” is produced by 20th Television.

“American Horror Story: 13” premieres on Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on FX and Hulu.