‘American Horror Story: 13’: What to Remember About ‘Apocalypse’ and Michael Langdon

Spoilers ahead for “American Horror Story: 13” Episodes 9 and 10

Michael Langdon was destined to come back up in “American Horror Story: 13.” When you’re in your Satan era, you can’t just not talk about your antichrist era.

Whether you skipped “Apocalypse” or just need a refresher, here’s everything you need to know about this dark foe and how Mallory brought him down.

Who was Michael Langdon?

Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) was born towards the end of “Murder House.” He was the son of Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton), the living owner of the house at the time, and Tate Langdon (Evan Peters), one of the ghosts of the house. At the time, Vivien thought she was having spicy sex with her husband, but really it was Tate donning a gimp suit.

Also, thanks to the revelation in “The Devil Is in the Details,” we now know that Michael Langdon wasn’t just the son of a ghost and a living mortal. Because Constance (Jessica Lange) is the daughter of Satan, Michael is the the great-grandson of the dark lord.

Constance raised Michael, but as time went on, their relationship began to sour. As a boy, he would routinely kill small animals, a habit that escalated into killing a priest and threatening Constance as a teenager.

Michael eventually embraced his role as the antichrist. All of “Apocalypse” followed his reign of terror, which included killing all of the warlocks and inciting a nuclear blast that killed most of humanity save for the very rich that hid in the Outposts. But while Michael was growing in power, so was Mallory (Billie Lourd), a young witch who was destined to be the next Supreme.

The coven decided to disguise and hide Mallory and Coco (Leslie Grossman) in the outposts, ensuring that they would survive the apocalypse and giving Mallory more time for her powers to grow. While that was happening, Cordelia (Sarah Paulson), Myrtle (Frances Conroy) and Madison (Emma Roberts) buried themselves in the mud to survive the nuclear blast. When it was time to finally confront Michael, the antichrist killed Madison, Marie Laveau (Angela Bassett), Coco and Mallory — but not before giving Mallory an opening so that she could cast a spell.

Mallory went back in time to 2015 and ran over Michael Langdon while he was a teenager running away from home. As he was dying in the street, Michael begged Constance to drag him to the Murder House lawn so that he would return as a ghost. Instead, she kicked him. Because Mallory successfully killed Michael, all of the events of “Apocalypse” were erased.

Is Mallory the next Supreme?

She is. The events of “Apocalypse” may have been erased, but the coven’s destiny remains the same. Mallory will be the next Supreme, which makes things a bit awkward considering that Cordelia is still alive and Fiona (Lange) has been resurrected as the witches prepare to take down Satan.