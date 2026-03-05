‘America’s Culinary Cup’ Cast Guide: Meet the Competitors | Photos

Padma Lakshmi is back with a new culinary competition series, and this time, the prize is a staggering $1 million. So, it’s time to meet the competitors.
“America’s Culinary Cup” premieres on Wednesday, March 4, on CBS and will see 16 chefs competing for the huge prize. But, unlike some other cooking competitions, these chefs are all professional. Every single one of them has a major culinary accolade or nomination, from James Beard Award winners and nominees to Michelin-starred chefs. And, they come from across the country.
Here’s who you need to know.
Katie Button
Hometown: Asheville, North Carolina
Accolade: James Beard winner
Rochelle Daniel
Hometown: Flagstaff, Arizona
Accolade: James Beard nominee
Philip Tessier
Hometown: Napa, California
Accolade: Bocuse d’Or silver medalist
Buddha Lo
Hometown: New York, New York
Accolade: Michelin-starred chef (two-time “Top Chef” winner)
Russell Jackson
Hometown: New York, New York
Accolade: James Beard nominee (“Food Network Star” finalist)
Cara Stadler
Hometown: Portland, Maine
Accolade: James Beard nominee
Chris Morgan
Hometown: McLean, Virginia
Accolade: Michelin-starred chef
Kim Alter
Hometown: San Francisco, California
Accolade: James Beard nominee
Emily Yuen
Hometown: New York, New York
Accolade: James Beard nominee
Malyna Si
Hometown: Jackson, Wyoming
Accolade: Michelin-starred chef
Diana Dávila
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Accolade: James Beard nominee
Matt Peters
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Accolade: Bocuse d’Or gold medalist
Beverly Kim
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Accolade: Michelin-starred chef
Michael Diaz de Leon
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
Accolade: Michelin-starred chef
Sol Han
Hometown: New York, New York
Accolade: James Beard nominee
Keith Corbin
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Accolade: James Beard nominee