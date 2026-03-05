Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘America’s Culinary Cup’ Cast Guide: Meet the Competitors | Photos

These 16 chefs will be competing for $1 million on CBS

America's Culinary Cup
Michael Cimarusti, Padma Lakshmi and Wylie Dufresne for "America's Culinary Cup" (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Padma Lakshmi is back with a new culinary competition series, and this time, the prize is a staggering $1 million. So, it’s time to meet the competitors.

“America’s Culinary Cup” premieres on Wednesday, March 4, on CBS and will see 16 chefs competing for the huge prize. But, unlike some other cooking competitions, these chefs are all professional. Every single one of them has a major culinary accolade or nomination, from James Beard Award winners and nominees to Michelin-starred chefs. And, they come from across the country.

Here’s who you need to know.

Katie Button (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Katie Button

Hometown: Asheville, North Carolina

Accolade: James Beard winner

Rochelle Daniel (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Rochelle Daniel

Hometown: Flagstaff, Arizona

Accolade: James Beard nominee

Philip Tessier (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Philip Tessier

Hometown: Napa, California

Accolade: Bocuse d’Or silver medalist

Buddha Lo (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Buddha Lo

Hometown: New York, New York

Accolade: Michelin-starred chef (two-time “Top Chef” winner)

Russell Jackson (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Russell Jackson

Hometown: New York, New York

Accolade: James Beard nominee (“Food Network Star” finalist)

Cara Stadler (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Cara Stadler

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Accolade: James Beard nominee

Chris Morgan (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Chris Morgan

Hometown: McLean, Virginia

Accolade: Michelin-starred chef

Kim Alter (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Kim Alter

Hometown: San Francisco, California

Accolade: James Beard nominee

Emily Yuen (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Emily Yuen

Hometown: New York, New York

Accolade: James Beard nominee

Malyna Si (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Malyna Si

Hometown: Jackson, Wyoming

Accolade: Michelin-starred chef

Diana Dávila (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Diana Dávila

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Accolade: James Beard nominee

Matt Peters (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Matt Peters

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Accolade: Bocuse d’Or gold medalist

Beverly Kim (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Beverly Kim

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Accolade: Michelin-starred chef

Michael Diaz de Leon (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Michael Diaz de Leon

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Accolade: Michelin-starred chef

Sol Han (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Sol Han

Hometown: New York, New York

Accolade: James Beard nominee

Keith Corbin (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Keith Corbin

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Accolade: James Beard nominee

