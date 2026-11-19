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Becoming a podcast host has had a lot of pros for Amy Poehler, but according to the actress, there’s also one pretty big con. Alas, it’s kind of the one big necessity for her podcast, given its format.

Poehler stopped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday, and while there, she and her longtime friend reflected on hosting their own shows. Poehler noted that “Good Hang” allows her to improvise, and praised Meyers on his ability to do the same with late night television. But, she differed from the NBC host in one key area.