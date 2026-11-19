Becoming a podcast host has had a lot of pros for Amy Poehler, but according to the actress, there’s also one pretty big con. Alas, it’s kind of the one big necessity for her podcast, given its format.
Poehler stopped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday, and while there, she and her longtime friend reflected on hosting their own shows. Poehler noted that “Good Hang” allows her to improvise, and praised Meyers on his ability to do the same with late night television. But, she differed from the NBC host in one key area.
“And I bet you feel this way, like I do learn a lot about — I’m a curious person. I like to talk about other people,” she said. “I wish I didn’t have to ask them questions.”
“That is the rub of having an interview podcast,” Meyers joked back.
Poehler laughed and conceded to that, but admitted that she doesn’t feel like anyone’s life is her business, and that she hates getting asked questions herself. That said, she knows that, for some people, hosting a podcast is exciting specifically because it allows for deep questions to be asked.
“I mean, unlike you, Seth, I’m not about the gotcha moment,” she joked. “You know what I mean? I know that’s what drives you. You are the Chris Hansen of late night. You’re always trying to catch a predator!”
Poehler also admitted that winning both a Peabody and a Golden Globe for her podcast was a surprise. But it was the latter that freaked her out the most, because it was presented by Snoop Dogg.
“I had the flu. This was right after the holidays, and I was very, very sick,” Poehler recalled. “And I’m not quite sure if that actually happened, because winning best podcast and Snoop Dogg giving it to you, it might just be the medication.”