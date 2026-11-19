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Amid multiple system outages nationwide over the last two weeks, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin tried to reassure the American people that the country is safe, noting that DHS monitors “sea, air, fiber, cyber” for threats. But that first one made Seth Meyers cock his head a bit.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host largely dragged Mullin’s responses to the systemic failures, joking that he often sounds “like a gym teacher subbing in for a health class.” Meyers pointed out that even Fox News seems worried, as they told Mullin that it’s “a normal reaction” for people to be worried right now. In response, Mullin declared that “This is what Department of Homeland Security does. We look at everything from sea, air, fiber, cyber.”