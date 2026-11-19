Amid multiple system outages nationwide over the last two weeks, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin tried to reassure the American people that the country is safe, noting that DHS monitors “sea, air, fiber, cyber” for threats. But that first one made Seth Meyers cock his head a bit.
During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host largely dragged Mullin’s responses to the systemic failures, joking that he often sounds “like a gym teacher subbing in for a health class.” Meyers pointed out that even Fox News seems worried, as they told Mullin that it’s “a normal reaction” for people to be worried right now. In response, Mullin declared that “This is what Department of Homeland Security does. We look at everything from sea, air, fiber, cyber.”
“Why the f–k you talking about the sea?” Meyers said suspiciously. “Sea is the only thing that still works. Do you know something about the sea that you’re not telling us?!”
At that, the “Late Night” host put on his Trump impression, and mimicked a possible scenario.
“Let’s just say we’re about to see the kraken,” he joked. “Nobody likes the kraken, but the Kraken’s always been very nice to me. Kraken is out! He was in a sea cage, but the sea cage ran on Microsoft Defender XDR.”
For those unfamiliar, Microsoft Defender XDR is one of the many Microsoft products that was affected by the company’s outage.
“Oh no, not Microsoft Defender XDR! That makes me so angry because I totally know what that is!” Meyers joked. “You can take my airplanes, but don’t you dare take my Microsoft Defender XDR!”