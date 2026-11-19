With the White House still searching for a press secretary, Jimmy Kimmel offered himself up to replace Katie Zacharia.

During Wednesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian highlighted how the Trump administration’s “messaging has been all over the place,” forcing “Fox & Friends” to turn to former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” then cut to news footage of Leavitt giving her advice on how the Trump administration should be handling the widespread tech outages. “What I would say to the White House is transparency is key,” Leavitt emphasized in the clip.

“Unless we’re talking about the Epstein files, then we keep our mouths completely shut,” Kimmel quipped in response. “But I think that was interesting because you never hear her saying anything against the White House. But the subtext was, why don’t they have a press secretary yet? It’s been more than a month since Katie Zacharia exploded. And this is the longest the White House has gone without a press secretary in modern history.”

Though, Kimmel then teased that the search may be over, tossing his hat into the ring.

“Good morning, you haters and losers,” Kimmel told a fake press corps while standing behind a mock-version of the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room podium. “I’m honored to be President Trump’s new press secretary. The president has asked me to begin today by reminding you that he despises you and that you are fat stupid slobs. Okay, let’s get started. You with the bad face.”

Kimmel then took questions from members of the press, asking the comedian to clarify Trump’s rigged election claims tied to the midterms.

“I don’t know. Honestly, the guy’s a f–king idiot,” Kimmel responded. “And the president believes that if his name had been on the ballot, he would have won all 53 states in a landslide. So now we have the attorney general, that little bitch, working on getting his name on those ballots and calling, I guess, a do over.”

Kimmel was then asked about Trump’s plans to work with Democrats to avoid being a “lame duck,” prompting the late night host to defend the president as “a very cool flamingo.”

“But not a gay pink flamingo,” he added. “President Trump is a straight white flamingo that has sex with women and women only, and that sometimes includes his wife.”

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The topic then turned to new Chief-of-Staff Stephen Miller, with one journalist asking, “Some of the president’s Republican colleagues have been critical of his choice to appoint Stephen Miller, White House chief of staff. How will that affect the president’s ability to work with his party when they are in the minority?”

“Well, to them I say Stephen Miller doesn’t even like minorities, so who cares what they think?” Kimmel hit back. “But more importantly, you are all vile, disgusting parasites who should be ashamed to be alive. And everything is bad because of Joe Biden.”

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.