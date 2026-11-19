House Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries issued a warning to “MAGA extremists” following his nomination Wednesday, noting those in the movement “should be prepared to answer questions” in 2027.

The U.S. representative for New York’s 8th congressional district, who is set to become the first Black Speaker of the House of Representatives in January, stopped by MS NOW’s “The Briefing with Jen Psaki” on Wednesday, where he shed light on his plans for Congress’ agenda next year. During the conversation, Elon Musk’s near $500 million investment into Republicans candidates in federal races and influence on DOGE were both brought up, with host Psaki suggesting that the tech trillionaire was trying to distance himself from the MAGA movement.

“He seemed to be trying to black out, memory-hole from the American public everything he did during that period of time,” Psaki said. “I mean, he suggested he’s moderate. He suggested he doesn’t even know what MAGA means. To me, it seems clear he’s trying to kind of warm himself so that people don’t look more closely at him. But do you think he should be investigated?”

Here’s where Jeffries sent a message to Musk and others associated with the MAGA movement.

“I think that everyone who has been part of this MAGA extremist movement that has unleashed all of this carnage and damage on the American people should be prepared to answer questions as it relates to what has happened, why it’s happened,” he said. “And, of course, from our view, how do we prevent this type of carnage from ever happening again?”

Jeffries added: “So, I’m not going to get out ahead of any specific investigation or name any specific individual, because that’s going to be the job of Jamie Raskin and the House Judiciary Committee Democrats. They’re going to do an amazing job, certainly Robert Garcia and the House Oversight Committee Democrats.”

However, he assured that Democratic leadership has “made clear” that “if folks out there have been stealing from the American people, shortchanging the American people or screwing over the American people, then, in the new Congress, we’re going to hold the crooks accountable.”

Without saying Musk’s name, Jeffries called out the Tesla CEO by highlighting that “he was the individual who held up a chainsaw and began the process of trying to detonate things, like Social Security and Medicare.”

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“So, look, we’ve got to follow the facts,” he added. “We have got to apply the law. We’re going to be guided by the Constitution. We’re going to let the chips fall where they may. And we have promised that we’re going to deliver affordability as a priority and accountability as a priority.”

Representatives for the White House and Musk did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.