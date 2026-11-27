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Depending on where in the country you live, Thanksgiving probably looks pretty different to other people’s. So, on Thursday night, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey took some time out to roast LA Thanksgivings in particular.

Both women were guests on Seth Meyers’ Thanksgiving episode of “Late Night,” and early on in the interview, admitted that their Thanksgivings have two very different vibes. Fey, being a New Yorker, described a holiday that tests your fortitude just a bit.