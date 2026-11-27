Depending on where in the country you live, Thanksgiving probably looks pretty different to other people’s. So, on Thursday night, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey took some time out to roast LA Thanksgivings in particular.
Both women were guests on Seth Meyers’ Thanksgiving episode of “Late Night,” and early on in the interview, admitted that their Thanksgivings have two very different vibes. Fey, being a New Yorker, described a holiday that tests your fortitude just a bit.
“New York Thanksgiving, you get up, you stand in the ice cold wind, you look at giant balloons that hopefully are — the wind is blowing them into a sexual position you can laugh about,” Fey detailed. “Go home. You trip on a rat. You have a nice meal.”
With that, Poehler began describing an average Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, putting on her best Valley girl voice.
“In LA, we do things a little differently,” she joked. “We have turkey, or a turkey substitute, and then we get a smoothie, and then we eat our leftovers on the beach. And it’s different. But it’s fun!”
Naturally, Fey immediately joined in on the joke, putting on her own affected voice, and taking the bit even further.
“You put all your sides and your turkey in the bowl, and shake it like a salad,” Fey joked. “And then you go, ‘Mm mm mm,’ and you don’t eat it!”
Not one to be left out, Meyers also joined in on the joke, though unfortunately, he didn’t use a funny voice to do it.