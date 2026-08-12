Andy Cohen Confronts ‘Hacks’ Co-Creator Paul W. Downs Over Season 5 Dig at His Expense

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Andy Cohen called out “Hacks” co-creator Paul W. Downs over a Season 5 dig at his expense, asking the Emmy winner to explain how “this particular moment” came to be.

“Paul as co-creator and showrunner you were in charge at ‘Hacks,’” the Bravo personality said to Downs during Tuesday’s taping for “Watch What Happens Live.” “So, I have a question about this particular moment in Season 5.”

At this moment, “WWHL” cut to a clip from the HBO Max show, in which Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance takes aim at Cohen’s personal life. “The problem with reality shows is you cannot control the narrative,” Smart as Vance is seen saying. “I mean, that’s why I’ve turned down Andy Cohen more than every twink on Fire Island.”

As the cameras cut back to the “WWHL” studio, Cohen was seen dropping his jaw and nearly speechless over the pointed jab. While Downs scrambled to offer up an explanation, his co-star Megan Stalter chimed in with, “I told him not to put it in. I said, ‘Use someone else’s name.’”

“I have to tell you something,” Downs then cheekily responded. “Jean Smart is an improviser. She’s an improviser. She improvises like crazy. We can never rein her in. I don’t know why she did that.”

Cohen proved that he wasn’t actually offended by the bit, as he openly laughed off the moment.

Watch the exchange below.

Andy Cohen has an EXPLOSIVE confrontation with Hacks co-creator Paul W. Downs. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/MqxkO414OD — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) August 12, 2026

“Hacks” Season 5 is now the most Emmy-nominated season of a comedy ever, scoring 24 nominations. Additionally, “Hacks” as a whole has earned more nominations for its final season than any other comedy in history, beating a record which was previously held by “Schitt’s Creek.”

Not only was the show nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, but Smart was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the fifth time. Hannah Einbinder and Stalter both nabbed nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, with Downs also being nominated for his acting work in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category.

“Hacks” was also honored for writing, directing, production design, casting, cinematography, costuming, picture editing, hair, makeup, music and lyrics, as well as music supervision. It also included a notable six guest actor and actress nominations between Christopher McDonald, Leslie Bibb, Cherry Jones, Laurie Metcalf, Kaitlin Olson and Lauren Weedman.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.