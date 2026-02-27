Andy Cohen Fights Back Tears Over Mary Cosby’s Son’s Death: ‘Every Parent’s Worst Nightmare’ | Video

Andy Cohen fought back tears as he expressed his condolences on-air for “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby following the death of her son.

The Bravo personality weighed in on the Cosby family’s loss during Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” where he noted that he felt heartbroken for Mary amid the loss of Robert Cosby Jr.

“I want to send all my love and heartfelt condolences to Mary Cosby and her family,” Cohen said. “After news broke yesterday about the tragic passing of Mary’s son, Robert Jr., this devastatingly sad news is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

At this point, Cohen appeared noticeably choked up, but swallowed his tears and continued on with the tribute.

“My heart breaks for Mary,” he said. “I will always appreciate getting a small window into the unconditional love between Mary and Robert Jr. Mary, you did such a good job.”

Before concluding his statement, Cohen praised Mary and Robert Jr. for their “bravery and vulnerability” for sharing on TV their family’s struggles over the years — which included the young Cosby’s mental health and addiction battles.

“[Their story] will continue to help countless people who are struggling,” Cohen added. “Rest in peace, Robert Jr.” Watch Cohen’s full statement below.

Andy's heartfelt message to the Cosby family. pic.twitter.com/y5M60xmhRq — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) February 27, 2026

Cohen’s comments come a day after Mary and her husband, Robert Sr., confirmed that their son had died at the age of 23.

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord,” the couple shared in a statement Wednesday. “Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

According to multiple media reports, Robert Jr. died on Monday in Utah, where the Cosby family lives and where the reality show is based. Police reportedly responded to a possible overdose call Monday night for a “full arrest/medical emergency” involving a 23-year-old male. Officials are investigating Robert Jr.’s death.

It’s said filming for Season 7 of “RHOSLC” was meant to begin this week, but that production has been paused in the wake of Robert Jr.’s passing.