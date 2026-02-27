‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Pays Tribute to Eric Dane’s McSteamy With a Poignant Montage Set to ‘Chasing Cars’ | Video

“Grey’s Anatomy” honored the late Eric Dane Thursday evening, airing a video montage of the actor’s McSteamy character.

Dane, who starred on “Grey’s Anatomy” for seven seasons as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan,” died following a battle with ALS last week. And so, “Grey’s Anatomy” made sure to commemorate their deceased alum by compiling some of Dane’s best moments on the show — all while set to the emotional anthem of “Chasing Cars.”

Fans of “Grey’s Anatomy” well know the importance of Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars,” given it is best known for a Season 2 finale moment involving Denny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Izzie (Katherine Heigl). The song has resurfaced on the show a number of times over the years, though, this is iteration is a cover performed by Tommee Profitt & Fleuries. Watch the tribute below.

As we previously reported, Dane’s family confirmed his passing last Thursday, sharing he “spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

The statement continued: “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Following the news of his death, many of Dane’s former “Grey’s Anatomy” co-stars paid tribute, including Patrick Dempsey, who shared he had spoken to his friend a week before his passing.

“I want to just remember him in that spirit because any time he was on set, he brought so much fun to it,” Dempsey said on “The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.” “He had a great sense of humor. He was easy to work with, we got along instantly.”

Katherine Heigl issued her own statement on Instagram Sunday, writing, “I debated this post for days. I have never been comfortable grieving publicly. I share my tears, my stories and my memories with those I’m closest to and more times than not I share them only with the heavens alone. But that silence can often look like a lack of care which I could not abide here.”

She continued: “Rebecca, Billie, Georgia… There is so little, if in fact anything, one can say about a tragic loss like yours. All the ‘I’m sorries’ and ‘my prayers are with you’ ring a bit hollow in the midst of so much pain and grief. So I will say the only thing that has ever brought me peace when I’ve lost someone I love. It is Robert Frost’s poem ‘Nothing Gold Can Stay’ of which I have tattooed on my body in my parent’s handwriting so I will never forget that the moment of gold was worth it.”

For more tributes to Dane, click here.