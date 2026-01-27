Andy Cohen Accuses ICE of Killing American Citizens and Then Lying About It

Andy Cohen used his platform as host of “Watch What Happens Live!” on Monday night to call out the U.S. government for trying to get away with executing its own citizens, following the January shooting deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota.

“I’ve seen a lot of gaslighting on ‘The Housewives,’ and that is all fun and games, but we need to believe what we’re seeing with our own eyes: Our government is allowing anonymous, masked agents to execute its own citizens and then lying about it,” the Bravo boss said. “Also, if these are paid protestors, as we’re being told, show us the receipts — even one receipt.”

“This issue is not Left vs. Right, this isn’t even about immigration reform, which the nation wants. We all have to decide if we want to live in a society in which our government kills citizens and then tells us not to believe what we are seeing with our own eyes,” he continued. “And I know that is not the America that I believe in or that any of us want. Everyone, stay safe out there. Minneapolis, we love you.”

His “WWHL” guests for the night were “Real Housewives of New York City” alum/current “The Traitors” star Dorinda Medley and “Below Deck Mediterranean’s” Captain Sandy Yawn.

Cohen joins his fellow late night hosts and other media personalities in condemning ICE’s actions, which have caused the deaths of at least three Americans in the past month — including Keith Porter Jr. in Northridge on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem has been accused of lying about Pretti’s death over the weekend, despite viral footage seemingly proving his innocence circulating online.