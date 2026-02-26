‘Animal Control’ Renewed for Season 5 at Fox

There will be more of Joel McHale’s “Animal Control” on Fox.

Fox renewed “Animal Control” for a fifth season on Thursday. The news comes as the sitcom rolls out its fourth season, which premiered Sunday, Dec. 28 and debuts Thursdays.

The renewal comes amid ratings gains for Season 4, which has seen “Animal Control” deliver its strongest performance to date. The Season 4 premiere marked a series viewership high, marking the first broadcast comedy in more than 15 years to see a fourth season launch outperform all three prior season premieres.

The series has also benefitted from the Netflix effect, with the first three seasons tallying up over 1 billion minutes watched, becoming the streamer’s top acquired comedy series in total viewers and No. 3 in minutes watched, behind only “Young Sheldon” and “Seinfeld.”

“With the writing, ensemble, and audience response all landing at new levels, renewing ‘Animal Control’ was an easy decision,” Fox TV Network president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “The series launched to new highs in its fourth season, which is a direct reflection of the show’s continued creative growth, outstanding producing team, and the incredible Joel McHale as our lead.”

“Animal Control” follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not, with McHale starring as Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room.

In addition to McHale, “Animal Control” also stars Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi V. Patel and Grace Palmer.

Produced by Fox Entertainment Studios, “Animal Control” is executive produced by McHale, showrunner Tad Quill (“Scrubs,” “The Moodys”), Bob Fisher (“Wedding Crashers,” “Sirens”), Rob Greenberg (“Frasier,” “How I Met Your Mother”), Dan Sterling (“Long Shot,” “The Interview”).