Anthony Anderson Shocks Anne Hathaway With Question About Ewan McGregor’s 5 Kids: ‘Excuse Me, I’m Sorry’

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Anthony Anderson caught Anne Hathaway fully by surprise on Monday night, when he asked a blunt question about Ewan McGregor’s kids. The actress could only cover her mouth and crack up.

Hathaway and McGregor star together in “The End of Oak Street,” which hits theaters this week, and is one of five films Hathaway has releasing this year. The moment came when Anderson asked McGregor how many kids he has, after the trio previously discussed Hathaway’s third child, which she is currently pregnant with. McGregor answered that he has five children in total, which first stunned Anderson.

“Five! Are you Mormon?” he joked.

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The question made Hathaway fully whip her head back to the host, jaw dropped in surprise as she immediately cracked up. For his part, McGregor was equally amused and surprised.

“You’re like ‘Nah, I just like to f–k a lot,’” Anderson further joked, after McGregor confirmed he is not a Mormon.

Of course, that added quip only made Hathaway laugh harder, doubling over as she covered her mouth. When the actress brought a second hand to her mouth to try even harder to stifle her joyous cackling, Anderson realized what he’d said.

“Oh! Excuse me, I’m sorry,” he said to her with a laugh.

“Well, I mean, who doesn’t?” Hathaway joked back once she’d controlled herself.

Anderson is guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week while its namesake host remains on summer vacation. Monday night marked Anderson’s 25th time hosting the show.

You can watch the full exchange in the video above.