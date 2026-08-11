Anthony Anderson Says a Role in Next Spider-Man Movie Is the ‘Least’ Disney Could Do After Hosting ‘Kimmel’ 25 Times

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Anthony Anderson guest hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the 25th time on Monday night and, as a reward, he would like a role in the next Spider-Man movie. According to the actor, it’s “the least” Disney could do for him.

During his monologue, Anderson first joked that “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” — and really, all of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films — are “the harrowing tale of a skinny white boy who was bit by a spider and got the power to pull Zendaya.” That said, given how many Spider-Man movies there have been over the years even beyond Tom Holland’s films, Anderson would like to be included.

“There have been like 900 Spider-Man movies so far, and the real question now is, how in the hell have they not put me in one of them?!” he bellowed. “I mean, people love me, right? Y’all love me, right?”

Play video

The audience validated that love, prompting Anderson to then give a more proper audition.

“I’d like to use Jimmy’s platform tonight to appeal to the good folks at Disney to cast me in the next Spider-Man film,” he said. “All right? It don’t even have to be a big part. You know, I can be an extra. Okay? You know, I’d be great at it. Watch, watch. Somebody hand me a coffee and a paper.”

At that point, Anderson was handed precisely the props he asked for, then pretended to be a regular New Yorker watching the hero in battle, encouraging Spidey to “get his ass!” Once again, the audience seemed to love the audition.

“Thank you! Thank you. Disney — thank you, thank you — that’s the least you could do for me, since I’ve hosted this bulls–t for 25 times so far,” he joked.

You can watch Anthony Anderson’s full monologue in the video above.