Anthony Anderson Isn’t Sure Who to Believe About Strait of Hormuz: ‘Authoritarian Psychopaths or the Iranians’

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It’s unclear who controls the Strait of Hormuz right now, as both the US and Iran are claiming it, and Anthony Anderson has no idea who to believe.

During his final monologue as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host on Thursday night, Anderson first congratulated the Powerball winner, and offered them some advice: block the “greedy motherf–kers” that are their family. But, “speaking of greedy motherf–kers,” Anderson pivoted to Trump.

“Yesterday he went on Truth Social and said the U.S. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz,” he explained. “Well, it turns out that may not be true because today Iran said the Strait of Hormuz is actually under their control, and ‘The baseless claims made by the United States … are nothing more than lies and falsehoods.’ Now, at this point, I don’t know who to believe: the authoritarian psychopaths or the Iranians.”

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From there, Anderson went on to make fun of the fact that streets in Washington D.C. were shut down on Wednesday, due to a suspicious device that warranted a call from the bomb squad. In the end, it turned out that the device was actually a sex toy.

“Yes, it was a weapon of mas…turbation,” Anderson joked.

The guest host then used his experience on “Law & Order” to “enhance” the image of the device, only to “reveal” it had a label saying it belonged to Jimmy Kimmel.

You can watch Anthony Anderson’s full final monologue in the video above. Kimmel is set to return to the show next week.