Anthony Anderson Explains Why Karoline Leavitt Stepped Down: Between Her Family and Trump, ‘It Was Just Too Many Diapers’

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President Trump announced on Wednesday that press secretary Karoline Leavitt is stepping down from her position, in order to spend more time with her growing family. But, Anthony Anderson thinks it was more of a concern about the number of diapers she’d have to change.

Leavitt gave birth to her second child in May, and during his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue on Wednesday night — the “Black-ish” star is guest hosting all week, as Kimmel is still on his summer vacation — Anderson joked that the baby is just one more person for her to take care of.

“Leavitt has a toddler, and a baby, and a husband who’s 32 years older than her, so between that and working for Trump, it was just too many diapers to change,” he quipped.

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The guest host then began wondering who might take over Leavitt’s job, as a successor was not immediately named by Trump or the White House. Naturally, he had at least an idea of the qualifications the president will be searching for.

“We don’t know who the new press secretary will be or which beauty pageant she is the runner-up in,” Anderson joked. “But if you’re interested in the job, send your resume, headshot, and cup size to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, Double-D C.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Anderson poked fun at Trump supporter Mike Lindell losing his bid to become the Republican nominee for governor in Minnesota, and refusing to concede.

You can watch Anthony Anderson’s full “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue in the video above.