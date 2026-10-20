‘Below’ Stays Atop Netflix TV Top 10 With 21 Million Views as ‘The Diplomat’ Returns Even

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“Below” is proving to be a TV hit for Netflix when it needs it the most.

The Canadian monster mystery drama starring Josh Hartnett held onto the top spot in the streamer’s English TV list with 21.2 million views in its second week, the highest viewership for a Canadian original title on the streamer ever. It follows a strong debut week for the series, which debuted to 17 million views.

It also came as Netflix’s Emmy darling “The Diplomat” returned for its critically-acclaimed fourth season to 4.8 million views after four days, even with its debut week performance for Season 3. That took the No. 5 spot on the list, with limited series “East of Eden” landing at No. 2 with 6.2 million views.

The Florence Pugh-led series has accumulated 25.3 million views throughout its run so far across three weeks of viewing, and driven a 156% global increase in first-time listeners for the audiobook on Spotify.

Netflix’s documentary arm was responsible for two top five series, with “Instadocs: AI Gone Wild,” which investigates the breach of AI platform Hugging Face, scoring the No. 3 spot with 5.1 million views while Mike Tyson docuseries “Tyson” took the No. 4 spot also with 5.1 million views.

“Love Is Blind” also returned with its Boston installment this week to 3.6 million views, landing as the No. 6 most-watched show on the English-language TV list.

On the film side, “Animals” continued its domination of the film list gathering 30.8 million views, rising from its initial viewership of 23.8 million.

Tyler Perry’s “Doing Life” took the No. 2 spot on the film list with 7.3 million, before a string of five “Ice Age” movies, which were licensed by Netflix to launch Oct. 4, made the top 10.

The viewership update from Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 rankings comes hours before the company’s third quarter earnings report, arriving amid a 6% workforce reduction at the company and a reshuffling of leadership including the ouster of chief content officer Bela Bajaria.