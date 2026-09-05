Ben McKenzie Says He’d ‘Be Up For’ a Revival of ‘The O.C.’ Under ‘the Right Circumstances’

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Ben McKenzie admitted that he’d be open to signing onto a revival of “The O.C.,” but noted it would have to be under “the right circumstances.”

The actor, who played troubled teen Ryan Atwood on all four seasons of the Fox drama between 2003 and 2007, weighed in on the possibility of a revival during a recent appearance on Sydney radio station KIIS 1065.

After the interviewer pitched that McKenzie should return as “one of the dads,” referencing Peter Gallagher’s Sandy Cohen role, he revealed that he didn’t know if there were ever “serious talks” about a revival, but that he’d “be up for it.”

“Sure. Why not?” McKenzie said. “Yeah, I think so, under the right circumstances. It was a great show. We had a great time. I learned a lot. I was so young, we were all young.”

When the radio host declared that she wanted to see McKenzie the lead of an “O.C.” revival, he matched her passion and responded: “Let’s make it happen!”

Elsewhere in the interview, McKenzie admitted that he showed his 10-year-old Frances the pilot episode – a decision he went on to regret.

“I forgot that in the pilot, there is binge drinking, cigarette smoking, cocaine and a threesome,” he shared. “Of course, my 10-year-old loved it and wanted to watch more.”

Watch his comments below.

While McKenzie made it clear he’s open to participating in a revival project, he currently has his hands full, promoting his documentary film, “Everyone Is Lying to You for Money,” guest starring on his wife Morena Baccarin’s police procedural “Sheriff Country” and raising three kids.

In addition to “The O.C.,” McKenzie is known for his work on the crime drama “Southland,” the superhero drama “Gotham” and the Academy Award-nominated film “Junebug.”