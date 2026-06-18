Ben Stiller Confirms NY Knicks Docuseries Charting Finals Victory in the Works With A24, HBO

Ben Stiller confirmed he’s set to make a multi-part documentary about the New York Knicks after their historic NBA championship win.

The actor and director shared the news with his fans on X Wednesday, writing, “Couldn’t be more excited to make this doc with @a24 and @hbo about the NY KNICKS!!!!!! #LETSGOKNICKS.”

Stiller was a fixture throughout the Knicks’ championship run, attending multiple games and sitting courtside alongside a bevy of celebrities, including Timothée Chalamet, Spike Lee, Mariska Hargitay, Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld, Taylor Swift and others.

However, Stiller notably went viral throughout the season for documenting key moments from the Knicks’ championship run on his phone, with one fan even commenting on X: “So that’s what you were doing.”

The docuseries, which is also in partnership with the NBA, is set to chronicle the history and legacy of the Knicks, which locked in its first NBA championship in 53 years on Saturday. Per a logline provided by A24, the Stiller-led project will “trace the full arc of the franchise from the ’90s to the improbable, record-breaking run that finally returned a championship to New York.”

The studio added that the new docuseries will give an “unprecedented NBA access, never-before-seen footage, and a definitive look at one of basketball’s most iconic stories.”

More to come…