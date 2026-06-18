‘The Tonight Show’ Knicks Takeover Brings in 1.4 Million Viewers, Biggest Audience Without Sports Lead-In This Year

The Knicks’ takeover of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” drummed up an impressive audience in the wake of the team’s historic win.

As the newly crowned 2026 NBA champions appeared on NBC’s late-night show Monday, June 15, “The Tonight Show” drew 1.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen figures, its highest audience this year without a sports lead-in.

Total viewership was up 27% from a typical Monday telecast during the second quarter, while demographic viewership increased 11%. Additionally, content from the episode has generated 57 million social impressions so far.

Fresh off their historic Game 5 victory Saturday, several key Knicks players visited Fallon, including NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. The full Knicks roster, head coach Mike Brown and Spike Lee also made appearances.

“A booking 53 years in the making,” Fallon said of the special guests, referring to the last NBA championship the New York team won. The show’s previously announced guests for the evening were rescheduled.

For the night, the whole show transformed into a Knicks’ celebration, with the studio audience made up of loyal fans who weren’t able to attend the finals in person. New York’s Wu-Tang Clan also took stage for a musical performance.

The NBA Finals have drummed up impressive numbers across the board, with the first two matchups between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs scoring the most-watched Game 1 and Game 2, respectively, before the remaining three games of the series boosted the championship series to score its best viewership since ’98.

After Game 5 on Saturday, June 13 brought in 24.5 million viewers, across five games, the NBA Finals averaged 20.6 million, marking a record for ABC and ESPN.

Since May 25 — the first week without Stephen Colbert — “The Tonight Show” has averaged 1.3 million viewers, rising 14% from its second quarter average and 19% from May 25-June 15 last year.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. The show is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by showrunner Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford.