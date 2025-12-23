10 Best TV Performances of 2025

As the year comes to an end, it’s once again time to reflect on everything we’ve watched — and of course, rank them. The Emmys may have come and gone, but we still have our own favorite performances this year.

Now, to be clear, there were many, many excellent performances on TV in 2025. Narrowing down a list like this to 10 of the top was difficult and painful, but we did our best. There are a few that were given to ensembles, simply because everyone on the show is so good, but for the most part, we opted for truly exceptional solo performances.

Below, you’ll find 10 of the best TV performances of 2025 (in no particular order).

Rhea Seehorn in Apple TV+’s “Pluribus” (Credit: Apple TV) Rhea Seehorn (“Pluribus”) Between “Veep” and “Better Caul Saul,” we’ve always known how good Rhea Seehorn is. But with “Pluribus,” she’s not only part of another must-watch series, but leading it. She is the reason you must watch. The Vince Gilligan-created series has given her great material to work with, as she plays one of just thirteen people immune to an alien virus that infected society, and Seehorn is knocking it out of the park.

Noah Wyle, Ned Brower and Supriya Ganesh in “The Pitt.” (Warrick Page/HBO Max) Cast of “The Pitt” It’s hard to single out just one cast member of “The Pitt,” so we simply aren’t going to. The series is a true ensemble show, and that’s why it received 13 Emmy nominations earlier this year and won Best Drama Series. There’s no denying it is a stressful show, but you only feel that so acutely because of great performances across the board.

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in “The Bear” (Photo Credit: FX) Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) Season 4 of “The Bear” may not have been the strongest of the series overall, but Ayo Edebiri’s episode was undeniable. She has been consistently great on the show for years now — arguably one of the only characters with material that could make the show be considered a comedy — but was truly at the top of her game (and handling multiple jobs) this season.

Mathew Macfadyen in “Death By Lightning” (Larry Horricks/Netflix) Matthew Macfadyen (“Death by Lightning”) “Death by Lightning” tells the story of President James Garfield’s rise to office — an incredible performance in its own right, by Michael Shannon — and the man who would eventually assassinate him. As with many entries on this list, the entire cast is excellent, but Matthew Macfadyen steals the show as assassin Charles Guiteau. As TheWrap’s Jacob Bryant wrote, the show “solidifies that nobody plays an absolute f–king loser better than Macfadyen.”

Kathryn Hahn in “The Studio” (Apple TV+) Kathryn Hahn (“The Studio”) “The Studio” is another show where it’s hard to pick a standout, considering they’re all excellent. But we really need to give it to Kathryn Hahn this year. Not only did she jump straight from “Agatha All Along” to a wildly different character in “The Studio,” but she was steadily great as Maya the marketing exec and stole most scenes. (Honorable mention of course goes to Catherine O’Hara, who was equally as great).

Robbie Amell and Andy Allo in “Upload” (Prime Video) Cast of “Upload” “Upload” had a particularly challenging run for a TV show, with huge gaps between seasons. But the Prime Video series wrapped up this year, and every single cast member was firing on all cylinders. You can’t truly single out any one person, as they were all at the top of their afterlife game, delivering laughs and heart-wrenching moments in tandem.

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski in “The Gilded Age” Season 2 (Max) Cynthia Nixon (“The Gilded Age”) It takes talent to stand your own opposite Christine Baranski, and Nixon has done so for three seasons on “The Gilded Age.” But this season, we get to see her character Ada truly come into her own as her dynamic with her sister changes, and it’s a really touching arc, played even better by Nixon.

Julianne Nicholson in “Hacks” (HBO Max) Julianne Nicholson (“Hacks”) It’s not often that a fake influencer character actually goes viral, but Dance Mom of “Hacks” fame sure did. Julianne Nicholson simply crushed the role, earning an Emmy nod for it. Simultaneously, she earned an Emmy nod for her role in “Paradise” on Hulu, which is so vastly different. We’ve always known Nicholson had range, but seeing it fully and watching her thrive in a comedic role after so many serious ones was simply incredible.

Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper in “Adolescence” (Credit: Netflix) Owen Cooper (“Adolescence”) There’s a reason “Adolescence” captured everyone’s attention all at once this year, and Owen Cooper may be it. Granted, he had great writing and a strong ensemble around him, but the teenage actor was the emotional core of the series. It was a haunting performance, elevated even more by the fact that it was his first acting role ever. The kid has the goods.