‘Black Mirror’ Renewed for Season 8 at Netflix

There will be more episodes of “Black Mirror” in the future. The sci-fi anthology series has been renewed for Season 8 at Netflix.

“‘Black Mirror’ will return, and hopefully it’ll be more ‘Black Mirror’ than ever,” series creator and executive producer Charlie Brooker told TUDUM in a recent interview. “That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away.”

Brooker didn’t give any insight into what the tone of the upcoming season may be. However, he did tell TUDUM that the team tries to challenge themselves each new season.

“I’ll often think of, ‘Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?’ We’ll find out,” Brooker said.

“Black Mirror” has always had an unpredictable release schedule. When it was released on Channel 4, there was a two year gap between Season 1, which premiered in 2011, and Season 2. But when the show came to Netflix, it adopted a more consistent schedule, dropping new episodes or films each year from 2016 to 2019. Season 6 then saw the biggest gap between new episodes as it was released four years after Season 5. But the series seems like it’s leveled out a bit. Season 7 premiered last year, two years after the show’s previous installment.

That season proved that “Black Mirror” is still a critically-acclaimed darling. The seventh installment scored 10 Emmy nominations during the 2025 awards. The series also scored its first Golden Globes nominations for that installment, picking up nods for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, Paul Giamatti for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television and Rashida Jones for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

During the interview, Brooker also opened up about his currently untitled Netflix crime thriller, which was announced last September.

“I can’t even tell you what it’s called yet, but it’s very much not ‘Black Mirror,’” Brooker said. “It’s a very, very different thing. The most detective show of all time. It’s a deeply profound and profoundly serious crime thriller.”