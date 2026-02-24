All the Songs in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 2

“Bridgerton” is bringing even more instrumental covers as it returns for Season 4, Part 2 later this week.

While Part 1 included several throwbacks — including an Usher reprise after last season’s carriage scene — the back half of the season leaned into some newer releases, including Charli XCX “360,” Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.”

If you need a refresher, the songs featured in Part 1 included Coldplay’s “Life in Technicolor,” Usher and Pitbull’s “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love,” Third Eye Blind’s “Never Let You Go,” Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted,” Paramore’s “All I Wanted” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?”

Check out the full track list for “Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 2 below. The full soundtrack will be available as Part 2 drops on Feb. 26 at 12:00 a.m. PT. You can pre-save the album here.

Season 4, Episode 5: “Yes or No”

“360” (For Cello Obligato and String Quartet) (Charli XCX Cover) by Peter Gregson

“Birds of a Feather” (Billie Eilish Cover) by Gemini Strings

“Lose Control” (Teddy Swims Cover) by Vitamin String Quartet

Season 4, Episode 6: “The Passing Winter”

“Just What I Needed” (The Cars Cover) by Altum Quartet

“Fields of Gold” (Sting Cover) by Music Lab Collective

Season 4, Episode 7: “The Beyond”

Score by composer Kris Bowers

Season 4, Episode 8: “Dance in the Country“