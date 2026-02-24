Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

All the Songs in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 2

Covers of Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Lord Huron and Teddy Swims songs grace the Netflix romance series

Bridgerton
Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Victor Alli as John Stirling in "Bridgerton" (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

“Bridgerton” is bringing even more instrumental covers as it returns for Season 4, Part 2 later this week.

While Part 1 included several throwbacks — including an Usher reprise after last season’s carriage scene — the back half of the season leaned into some newer releases, including Charli XCX “360,” Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.”

If you need a refresher, the songs featured in Part 1 included Coldplay’s “Life in Technicolor,” Usher and Pitbull’s “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love,” Third Eye Blind’s “Never Let You Go,” Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted,” Paramore’s “All I Wanted” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?”

Check out the full track list for “Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 2 below. The full soundtrack will be available as Part 2 drops on Feb. 26 at 12:00 a.m. PT. You can pre-save the album here.

Bridgerton
Season 4, Episode 5: “Yes or No” 

  • “360” (For Cello Obligato and String Quartet) (Charli XCX Cover) by Peter Gregson
  • “Birds of a Feather” (Billie Eilish Cover) by Gemini Strings
  • “Lose Control” (Teddy Swims Cover) by Vitamin String Quartet

Season 4, Episode 6: “The Passing Winter”

  • “Just What I Needed” (The Cars Cover) by Altum Quartet
  • “Fields of Gold” (Sting Cover) by Music Lab Collective

Season 4, Episode 7: “The Beyond” 

  • Score by composer Kris Bowers

Season 4, Episode 8: “Dance in the Country 

  • “Never Be The Same” (Camila Cabello Cover) by Strings From Paris
  • “The Night We Met” (Lord Huron Cover) by Joni Fuller
"Bridgerton" Season 4 (Credit: Netflix)
