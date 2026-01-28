All the Songs in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 1

With a new season of “Bridgerton” comes a fresh list of instrumental pop music that reimagines the soundtrack of the regency era.

While Season 3’s most memorable cover was undeniably Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything” that played in a steamy carriage scene between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Season 4 also embraces some club tracks, as well as fan-favorites, including, of course, Taylor Swift.

Swift’s “Enchanted” plays in Episode 2, with other pop favorites like Paramore’s “All I Wanted” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?” also debuting in Part 1. The tracklist sets the scene for the Cinderella story that befalls Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his lady in silver, Sophie (Yerin Ha), after the pair meet at Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball.

Fans can stream the Part 1 soundtrack via Capitol Records beginning January 29 at 12:00 a.m. PT, when the first part of Season 4 drops on Netflix. Season 4, Part 2 debuts Feb. 26.

Check out the full tracklist for “Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 1 below.



Season 4, Episode 1: “The Waltz”

“Life in Technicolor” (Coldplay cover) by Vitamin String Quartet

“DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love” (Usher ft. Pitbull cover) by Strings From Paris

“Never Let You Go” (Third Eye Blind cover) by Vitamin String Quartet

Season 4, Episode 2: “Time Transfixed”

“Enchanted” (Taylor Swift cover) by Joseph William Morgan

Season 4, Episode 3: “The Field Next to the Other Road”

“All I Wanted” (Paramore cover) by Vitamin String Quartet

Season 4, Episode 4: “An Offer From a Gentleman”