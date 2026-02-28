‘Bridgerton’ Showrunner Says Lady Danbury Will Be a ‘Big Part’ of Season 5 After Finale Farewell

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 2.

While the “Bridgerton” Season 4 finale saw Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) share a tender goodbye before she departed on her trip, fans aren’t saying goodbye to the fan-favorite character forever.

Lady Danbury will be back next season, showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed to TheWrap, revealing that she is a “big part of Season 5, when she does eventually come back.”

Instead of scaling back Lady Danbury as a character, Brownell revealed the change was “more about shaking up the dynamic,” explaining that, given Benedict and Sophie’s situation, “it felt on theme this season to examine relationships in which there’s a power imbalance.”

“Now that Danbury and the queen have been through their conflict this season, I think going forward, the queen is going to be able to see Danbury much more as a peer,” Brownell said. “It allows us to put Alice in sort of the service lady in waiting role in storylines, and allow Danbury to just be an actual friend to the Queen.”

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury in “Bridgerton” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Moving up Alice (Emma Naomi) in the ranks has been a slow but steady priority for Brownell, explaining that every season has helped move the Mondriches “one step closer to being a part of the main story.”

“If Season 3 was about letting them join the nobility, Season 4 was about letting Alice become a lady in waiting. In Season 5 and beyond, it keeps Alice and Will really connected to whatever is going on, without us having to veer away from the leading couple,” Brownell said.

Even though Lady Danbury won’t be exiting “Bridgerton” anytime soon, the thought of her voyage and exploring her past has led to fan speculation about a Lady Danbury-centered spinoff, to which Brownell responded, “There are always conversations about spinoffs.”

“I leave that to Shonda,” she added. “I’m so focused on ‘Bridgerton’ and hoping to see all eight siblings stories told that I try not to meddle in spinoffs, but I would definitely love to be a viewer of a Lady Danbury spinoff — or any of these characters really.”

“Bridgerton” Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.