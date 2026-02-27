‘Bridgerton’ Showrunner Explains Why She Saved That Season 4 Finale Moment for the Post-Credits Scene

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 2.

“Bridgerton” employed a tactic typically embraced by the likes of Marvel films, dropping a post-credits scene in the Season 4 finale that gives a proper happy ending to the story of Luke Thompson’s Benedict and Yerin Ha’s Sophie.

While the finale saw Benedict and Sophie get engaged just moments after coming up with a white lie that would enable them to be together, it’s not until after the credits roll that “Bridgerton” sees the happy couple get married in a wedding scene that brings together much of the family — including Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony and Simone Ashley’s Kate — as well as the Crabtrees for a wedding at “My Cottage.”

With viewers not primed for a post-credits scene, showrunner Jess Brownell admitted she’s “curious to see if people will miss it the first time around,” but wanted to allow some space for the dust to settle after that jam-packed finale.

“We initially had that wedding scene coming up directly after the rest ended, but we just felt like our ending with Benedict and Sophie under the gazebo and then the Whistledown reveal — It was a lot, and it felt like people might need a moment to digest and enjoy the glow before they get another little sparkle at the end,” Brownell said.

That said, Brownell noted they would rather embrace a post-credits scene than nix the wedding entirely. “It did feel important for us to see our Cinderella figure get her proper happy ending. And I think that wedding does it all,” he said.

The wedding caps off the couple’s happy ending after dodging efforts by Sophie’s evil stepmother, Araminta (Katie Leung) to keep them apart, with the couple finding a “white lie” with the help of Violet (Ruth Gemmell) to enable Sophie to enter society and be with Benedict while not sacrificing Benedict’s relationship with his family.

“One of my favorite parts of their story is just how much they overcome to get to their happy ending,” Brownell said. “It’s one of our pairings that has the biggest hurdle between them, the obstacle of class, and so for them to have decided to choose each other despite that, I think, is really magical.”

“Bridgerton” Seasons 1-4 is now streaming on Netflix.