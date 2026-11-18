As it turns out, being the dog of a famous actor can be pretty tough — especially when your mom is on “The Hunting Wives.” According to series star Brittany Snow, her preparation for season 2 accidentally traumatized her poor pup.
Don’t worry, the dog didn’t see anything, uh, explicit. This particular stress came from Snow learning her lines. Stopping by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday night, the actress explained that, in season 2 of the Netflix series, most of her dialogue comes in the form of her screaming at Malin Akerman’s character.
“A lot of screaming. She’s just constantly either pacing or screaming in season 2,” Snow explained. “And I have to practice my lines, and so I was doing that with my dog, and every time I would practice, and yell, and say like ‘You’re dead to me!’ my dog would start shaking and go and run under the blankets.”
The news earned audible sympathy from the audience, but Snow quickly assured them that she changed up her rehearsal strategy pretty quick.
“I ended up having to rehearse my lines in like a dog baby voice,” she said. “So she wouldn’t be so afraid.”
The actress then demonstrated said voice, which was far less scary and much more comforting to a sweet pup. Snow even admitted that the new tactic helped her final performance.
“You don’t really want to do it full out until you’re in front of Malin,” she explained. “And so, it really came from the depths now that I, you know, did it for the first time with her, and not my dog.”