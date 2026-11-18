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As it turns out, being the dog of a famous actor can be pretty tough — especially when your mom is on “The Hunting Wives.” According to series star Brittany Snow, her preparation for season 2 accidentally traumatized her poor pup.

Don’t worry, the dog didn’t see anything, uh, explicit. This particular stress came from Snow learning her lines. Stopping by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday night, the actress explained that, in season 2 of the Netflix series, most of her dialogue comes in the form of her screaming at Malin Akerman’s character.