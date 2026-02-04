Apple’s ‘Cape Fear’ Series Starring Amy Adams and Javier Bardem Sets Premiere Date

“Cape Fear” is coming to Apple TV. Starring Amy Adams, Javier Bardem and Patrick Wilson in the anticipated remake of the 1991 thriller, the series from creator Nick Antosca announced its premiere date Tuesday.

Mark your calendars for June 5, 2026. “Cape Fear” will drop its first two episodes that Firday and run for a total 10 episodes released weekly there on out. The original film was directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg; the Apple TV series is created and run by Nick Antosca.

According to the official “Cape Fear” synopsis, “a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden (Wilson) when Max Cady (Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance.”

The 10-episode series is billed as an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century, according to Apple TV.

Javier Bardem in “Cape Fear” (Apple TV)

Patrick Wilson in “Cape Fear” (Apple TV)

“Cape Fear” is based on the novel “The Executioners,” written by John D. MacDonald. The book inspired Gregory Peck’s 1962 film adaptation, “Cape Fear,” as well as Scorsese’s 1991 remake of the same name. In Scorsese’s film, Jessica Lange starred in the role that will be filled by Adams and Bardem takes the role played by Robert De Niro. Lange’s on-screen husband – played in the show by Wilson – was played by Nick Nolte.

Produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group and Spielberg’s Amblin Television, “Cape Fear” is executive produced by Adams, Bardem, Scorsese, Spielberg and Antosca, who executive produces alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat The Cat. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also EP for Amblin Television.

“Cape Fear” is developed and produced through Antosca’s overall deal at UCP.