Here Are All the Songs in Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’ TV Show

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

If there’s one thing an Amazon teen series is going to do, it’s have a killer soundtrack. And if you thought Mike Flanagan’s “Carrie” series would be an exception, you couldn’t be more wrong. The latest Stephen King adaptation from the “Doctor Sleep” and “The Life of Chuck” filmmaker translates King’s famously brief book into an ambitious paranormal teen drama series, and each episode drops one fantastic track after the next.

Of course, you’d expect some music for the big dance — the iconic centerpiece of King’s horror story, which “Carrie” builds to across its eight episodes. But the needle drops start fast and plentiful from the first episode, and they don’t let up. We’re talking more than a dozen songs in multiple episodes!

From deep-cut nostalgic indie to hidden gems of the moment, from Metric to Lana Del Rey to so many Haute & Freddy needle drops, here’s the complete tracklist for Flanagan’s “Carrie” soundtrack.

Episode 1: “First Period”

“Forget Forgive” — Someone

“Weightless” — Katie Garfield

“Femme Hysteria” — Haute & Freddy

“There’s Within My Heart a Melody” — Will Yeats

“Do You Remember the Lilacs” — Haute & Freddy

“Second Skin (Instrumental)” — Maiah Manser

“In the Bleak Midwinter” — Wolf Alice

“Wild Heart” — SPELLES

“So Good” — American Husky

“Waste Away” — Primer

“Rainbow Rocket Ride” — Sofia Isella

“My Heavenly Father Watches Over Me” — Will Yeats

“Slow Motion Memory Fade (Instrumental)” — Ruelle

Episode 2: “Foreign Language”

“I Ran (So Far Away)” — Flock of Seagulls

“Dark Side” — Amy Allen

“Rhetorical Questions” — GRACEY

“The Stranger of Galilee” — Will Yeats

“Vortex” — Stolen Nova

“What A Shame” — Hollyy

“Oops” — Beau Young Prince

“Freaks” — Haute & Freddy

“Through The Eyes Of A Child” — Aurora

“Free” — Otis Kane

“All of Human Knowledge Made Us Dumb” — Sofia Isella

“Boxes” — Grae

“People Sec. IV- 1966” — Zakary Thaks

“Lie 95” — Bartees Strange

“Which Way Lord” — The Acorn Sisters

“Can Anybody Save Me” — Katie Garfield

Episode 3: “Social Studies”

“Femme Hysteria” — Haute & Freddy

“Work Body” — lau.ra

“First Prayer” — Bill Browning and His Echo Valley Boys

“Evening Wing 1978” — Aslan

“Bury My Head” — BEGINNERS

“Anti-Superstar” — Haute & Freddy

“Post That” — LEIKELI 47

“THE WAY UP” — HAEL

“Lonely Dancers” — Conan Gray

“Girlz” — INJI

“If The World Is Ending” — BEGINNERS

“I Don’t Mind” — Litty Kitty

“Stardust (Lawrence Mace Remix)” — Shwayze

“Wish He Could” — Kaio

“Blood in the Cut” — K. Flay

“Help I’m Alive” — Metric

“High Enough (RAC Remix)” — K. Flay

“Cacao and Cocaine” — Sofia Isella

“War For You” — Katie Garfield

“Unsweetened Lemonade” — Amelie Farren

“My Heavenly Father Watches Over Me” — Will Yeats

“Villains Aren’t Born (They’re Made)” — PEGGY

Episode 4: “Dramatic Arts”

“In That Faraway Land” — Lily Chao

“Cruel World” — Anna Sofia

“The 23rd Psalm” — Serenaders

“Fuel to the Fire” — Agnes Obel

“Is It Light Where You Are” — Art School Girlfriend

“Charm AML” — VOW

“Trouble Never Looked So Good” — Katie Garfield

“I Like My People Weird” — Haute & Freddy

“Just Tell Me” — Nico Yarin

“Must Jesus Bear The Cross Alone” — Walter George

“Teeth” — Mallrat

“Better Scream” — Wah! Heat

“You Already Know” — The Math Club ft. Dres

“Sick Pretty Mind” — UPSAHL

“Last Woman on Earth” — Paris Paloma

“The Scythe” — The Last Dinner Party

Episode 5: “Physical Education”

“Anger” — Aino Salto

“Modern Dream (Instrumental)” — Erez

“Sad and Bored” — BULOW feat. Duckwrth

“The Box” — Snow Culture

“Ride” — Luna Aura

“Run” — Mina Rose

“Of Secrets Far Beyond My Reach” — Aslan

“Forgone” — Milk & Bone

“Love and Power” — Transviolet

“Snake Eyes” — Emily Brooks

Episode 6: “Home Economics”

“You Need Me” — Gorgeous George

“Song for Slowdancing” — Tessa Rose Jackson

“Stay” — KROY

“Filthy City ” — JUICEBOXX

“At The Lighthouse” — The Acorn Sisters

Episode 7: “Romantic Literature”

“Only A Dream (Instrumental)” — Katie Garfield

“Truth Of Pursuit” — Sarah Kinsley

“Dance The Pain Away” — Haute & Freddy

“Again” — Marlee XX

“Fancy” — Drelli

“Assumptions” — Jay Wood

“Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” — Lana Del Rey

“Oh My My” — Dazzle

“View from the Top” — Celebration Society

“Limelight ” — Phoebz

“Get To It” — Nikki Era

“In Your Eyes (Peter Gabriel Cover)” — Haute & Freddy

Episode 8: “AP Physics”

“Shy Girl” — Haute & Freddy

“Goodbye, Old Friend” — Alexandra Savior

“Slow Motion Memory Fade” — Ruelle

If you’re looking for the other side of the show’s musical coin, that would be the score by Flanagan regulars The Newton Brothers, who previously wrote the score for “Midnight Mass,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and several other Flanagan projects, and more recently, brought their touch to Marvel shows “Daredevil: Born Again” and “X-Men: ’97.” You can listen to their original compositions for “Carrie” in the playlist below.