Chevy Chase Had a ‘Full Meltdown’ After Being Fired From ‘Community’ for Using the N-Word

Chevy Chase had a “full meltdown” after he was fired from “Community” for using the n-word, director Jay Chandrasekhar said in the upcoming CNN documentary “I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not.”

According to Chandrasekhar, the problems began when Chase’s character was using a “blackface” hand puppet. Chase “said something” to costar Yvette Nicole Brown, Chandrasekhar added, though he said he didn’t know exactly what that was. (At the time, it was reported Chase used a slur that was not directed at Brown or at Donald Glover, who was also on set.)

“I know that there was a history between [Chevy and Yvette] around race, and she got up and stormed out of there,” the director added. “Chevy storms off, so the producer is like, ‘We need Yvette in the scene, right?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, she’s in the next scene.’ And he goes, ‘Well, she won’t come out unless Chevy apologizes to her.’”

When asked to apologize, Chase said he “didn’t say anything.”

“He goes, ‘You know, me and Richard Pryor, I used to call Richard Pryor the N-word, and he used to call me The Honky, and we loved each other.’ And I’m like, ‘I know, man, I love that bit.’ I said, ‘You know, can we just have a little apology?’ He goes, ‘For what?’” Chandrasekhar added.

The revelation is one of several in the documentary. His daughter, Caley, revisited a scary 2021 moment during which Chase spent eight days in a coma after being hospitalized for heart failure.

People quoted Caley as having explained, “Well, I mean, he’s 80-something and has basically come back from the dead. Oh my God, he had heart failure. Have they talked about that at all? It’s so hard to talk about.”

His wife, Jayni Chase, also said, “Something was wrong, and he couldn’t explain to me what was wrong. So, we go to the ER. His heart stops. During those years he was drinking, he got cardiomyopathy — when the heart muscles get weaker, and they can’t pump as much blood out with each beat.”