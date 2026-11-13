Chris Colfer Says ‘Glee’ Reboot Conversations About Kurt’s Return Are Ongoing

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A decade-plus after the end of “Glee,” Chris Colfer may be one step closer to returning to McKinley High.

The actor, who played Kurt Hummel on Fox’s hit musical-comedy for all six seasons of the show, revealed that conversations about his potential involvement in the upcoming revival are ongoing. In a new interview with Kevin Fallon for The Daily Beast’s “Obsessed: The Podcast,” Colfer said he had already had an initial conversation about the project and expects to speak with them again.

The update marks a change from Colfer’s comments just last month. In an Oct. 6 interview with Bustle, the actor was asked about the possibility of returning as Kurt and responded, “I know nothing and have heard absolutely nothing.” He also acknowledged that returning to the series would be complicated, particularly following the deaths of several former castmates.

Colfer brought up those sentiments again in this latest interview, reflecting on the loss of Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson and Naya Rivera, who portrayed Santana Lopez.

“It was really hard going back to the show after Cory passed, and I’m sure it’d be really difficult, especially now that Naya’s gone too,” Colfer said. “But I guess you have to think, are you going to let the loss of two people you love very much prevent you from being around a dozen other people you love as well? There’s a lot to think about with it.”

Although Colfer has not committed to the revival, he already has some ideas about where Kurt’s story could go next. The original series ended with Kurt married to Blaine Anderson (Darren Criss), pursuing a Broadway career and preparing to welcome a child with Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) serving as their surrogate.

For the revival, Colfer said he would like to see his character in a position of power, working in fashion.

“I would love to see him like a Miranda Priestly-type, running his own fashion blog or a magazine,” he said. “I could also see him on tour with Chappell Roan, styling her. There’s a lot of fun avenues they could explore.”

He also has some thoughts about Kurt and Blaine’s parenting styles, imagining the two would take very different approaches to raising their children.

“I think Blaine would be a gentle parent, and Kurt would not,” Colfer said. “I think Kurt would punish his children with scathing looks.”

The “Glee” revival was officially announced in October, with the new season set to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. In a Sept. 23 interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” series co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed that he had completed a script with fellow creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan and had been in touch with approximately 10 original cast members about the possibility of returning.

Lea Michele and Heather Morris are among the original stars expected to reprise their roles, while Chord Overstreet is also in talks to return according to Deadline.

“Glee” originally aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015, becoming a cultural phenomenon and earning six Emmy Awards. Colfer himself won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor and received two Emmy nominations for Best Supporting for his performance.

For now, Colfer’s return is far from a sure thing, but unlike in October, at least the conversation has started, which should be music to the ears for Gleeks everywhere.