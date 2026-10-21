Lea Michele in Talks to Return to ‘Glee’ Reboot as Rachel Berry

Just hours after “Glee” announced a reboot series at Disney+ and Hulu from Ryan Murphy, the musical comedy’s original star Lea Michele is in talks return to reprise her role as Rachel Berry, sources told TheWrap.

Michele would be the first of the original “Glee” cast to formally be attached to the reboot series, though several cast members have expressed their enthusiasm for the project on social media.

Heather Morris, who played Brittany S. Pierce in the original series, posted on Instagram Wednesday that Brittany “is alive and well … and back for more.”

Likewise, Chord Overstreet posted on X, “Reunited and it feels so good!”

Representatives for Disney and Michele declined TheWrap’s request for comment.

News broke Wednesday morning that Disney+ and Hulu granted a series order to “Glee” from 20th Television, though no details regarding the plot, production or cast were disclosed at the time.

Chatter about a “Glee” reboot has been in the air since Murphy revealed he wrote a script for the revival alongside original co-creators Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuk.

“We have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something,” Murphy told Entertainment Tonight in late September. “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members. It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.”

The original series starred Michele, Cory Monteith, Kevin McHale, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera, Morris, Matthew Morrison, Mark Salling, Jonathan Groff, Overstreet and Harry Shum Jr., among others.

Since “Glee,” Michele has starred on screen on “Scream Queens” and “The Mayor,” and has had a robust Broadway career, appearing in “Funny Girl” and, most recently, “Chess.”

Variety first reported the news.