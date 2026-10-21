‘Coach’ Reboot in the Works at NBC With Ty Burrell Eyed to Star

NBC is in the midst of developing a reboot of single-cam comedy series “Coach,” with “Modern Family” star Ty Burrell eyed to star.

Burrell is attached as an executive producer alongside writers Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman, who co-created “Mr. Throwback.” Should the project move forward at NBC, the intention is for Burrell to star, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The project, which hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is also executive produced by John Fox and John Davis.

The official logline is as follows: “A legendary coach returns home to Minnesota to rebuild his alma mater’s basketball program and reconnect with his community.”

Burrell would follow in the footsteps of Craig T. Nelson, who starred in the original series as Hayden Fox, head coach of the fictional Minnesota State University Screaming Eagles football team. The nine-season show ran from 1989 to 1997.

Burrell is best known for starring as Phil Dunphy on “Modern Family,” a role that earned him eight consecutive Emmy Award nominations, two of which he won. He also won the SAG Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series in 2014.

On the film side, Burrell has been featured in “Finding Dory,” “Mr. Peabody & Sherman,” “Dawn of the Dead,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Fur,” “Muppets Most Wanted” and “The Skeleton Twins.”

In addition to co-creating “Mr. Throwback,” sibling writing duo Matthew and Daniel Libman also co-created “Champaign ILL” and have writing credits on “Happy Endings” and “Black Monday.”

Burrell is repped by Gersh and Goodman Genow Schenkman. Matthew and Daniel Libman are repped by UTA, TFC Management and Hansen Jacobson Teller