‘Newlyweds’ Showrunner Gail Lerner Fired Ahead of NBC Premiere | Exclusive

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“Newlyweds” is looking for a new showrunner. The NBC sitcom starring real-life married newlyweds Téa Leoni and Tim Daly let go of co-creator Gail Lerner Friday, the writer shared on her Instagram Friday.

“The reason I’ve been given is “creative differences,” she wrote. An individual with knowledge told TheWrap the show has finished several episodes, so the shakeup will not impact its Oct. 23 premiere on NBC.

An NBC spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap that creative differences led to Lerner’s exit, but declined to comment further.

More to come…