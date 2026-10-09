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‘Newlyweds’ Showrunner Gail Lerner Fired Ahead of NBC Premiere | Exclusive

“The reason I’ve been given is ‘creative differences,'” the writer shares on Instagram

Newlyweds
Tea Leoni as Jeanie, Tim Daly as James in "Newlyweds" (Nicole Weingart/NBC)
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“Newlyweds” is looking for a new showrunner. The NBC sitcom starring real-life married newlyweds Téa Leoni and Tim Daly let go of co-creator Gail Lerner Friday, the writer shared on her Instagram Friday.

“The reason I’ve been given is “creative differences,” she wrote. An individual with knowledge told TheWrap the show has finished several episodes, so the shakeup will not impact its Oct. 23 premiere on NBC.

An NBC spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap that creative differences led to Lerner’s exit, but declined to comment further.

More to come…

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Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

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