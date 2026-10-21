‘Glee’ Reboot a Go at Disney+ and Hulu

The “Glee” reboot is officially happening.

Disney+ and Hulu granted a series order to “Glee” from 20th Television, 17 years after the original series first launched on Fox. No further details on the project’s logline, production or cast returning from the original series were revealed at this time.

The news comes just weeks after Ryan Murphy, who co-created “Glee” alongside Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuk, revealed he had finished a script for the revival.

“We have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something,” Murphy told Entertainment Tonight in late September. “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members. It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.”

While Murphy, Brennan and Falchuk wrote the script, it’s unknown how the trio might divide up showrunning duties, or if they might bring in a new showrunner altogether, like in the case of “Love Story” showrunner Connor Hines.

First premiering in 2009, “Glee” became a pop culture staple with its boundary-pushing dialogue and storylines as well as its beloved covers, thematically covered by the glee club at the fictional William McKinley High School. This iteration brings the franchise to streaming, where the show has the potential to push boundaries even further.

The series starred Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Kevin McHale, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Mark Salling, Jonathan Groff, Chord Overstreet and Harry Shum Jr., among others.

Throughout its six-season run, “Glee” scored 32 Emmy nominations and six wins, nine Golden Globe nominations and four wins as well as 30 Teen Choice Awards nominations with 14 wins and two GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The series was also touched by tragedy, including the deaths of Monteith, who is memorialized in Season 5 episode “The Quarterback,” and later, Rivera.