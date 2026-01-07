Chris Redd Says He Had ‘Some Pill Problems’ on ‘SNL,’ Claims He Sold Drugs to Cast Members | Video

Chris Redd, who starred on “Saturday Night Live” between 2017 and 2022, opened up about the substance issues he faced while on the show.

On Tuesday, the comedian took to Instagram to upload a video, in which he shared with his followers that he wanted to be more vulnerable in the New Year. Specifically, Redd admitted to having “some pill issues” during his tenure on “SNL,” alleging he even sold drugs to his peers on the storied sketch comedy program.

“While I was at the show, I had some pill issues, you know, some pill problems,” Redd said in his video. “Nothing too crazy, but crazy for my Black a–. And I was even selling some to some of my castmates. I’m not gonna snitch on y’all motherf—ers man.”

However, Redd did express his disappointment in his castmates, claiming they “just talk[ed] s–t” about him instead of trying to help him during his struggle.

“I would hear them because, you know, some of that Adderall s–t got you super hearing and s–t,” he continued. “But [they] wouldn’t help me, you know. I would have panic attacks, [and they] wouldn’t be concerned about me or nothing. Just would talk s–t. It’s crazy how somebody would watch you destroy yourself.”

Redd did credit Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife, Christina Evangeline, who he began dating in 2022, for helping him at that time. He added: “She helped me with my therapy journey, and she told me things about her life that made me look at a lot of people involved in it differently.”

Per Redd, it was during this time that he and Evangeline fell in love. Though, he said he “felt bad from the start” over the romance, as he was fond of Thompson.

“It’s always felt like an emotional double-edged sword for me, because I really love everything me and Kenan did, bro,” Redd said. “I really appreciated every piece of work we put together, I think that we were a great team, and I hate doing something to somebody that I know would hurt them.”

Thompson, who shares daughters, Georgia and Gianna, with Evangeline, filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage in June 2022. In September 2022, Redd and Evangeline went public with their relationship.

Watch Redd’s full video above.