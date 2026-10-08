Chuck Lorre Trolls Trump With ‘Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage’ End Card

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Chuck Lorre is using his show “Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage” to continue trolling Donald Trump after the White House accused him of suffering from so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The Season 3 premiere of “Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage” ended with a sarcastically penned end card from Lorre, featuring a longer-than-usual message where he clapped back at the White House’s argument that he should seek help. The TV creator didn’t necessarily disagree.

“A spokesperson for the White House recently announced that I need psychiatric help,” the message reads. “I don’t disagree. I’m not a big fan of mood-altering drugs or electroshock therapy, you know, ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ stuff, but I would be up for a chat with a trained professional who gently encourages me to seek out childhood experiences that negatively impact my thinking and behavior.”

It continued: “(A possible culprit could be weekly atomic bomb drills in grade school. This involved hiding under my desk to avoid being cut to ribbons from the classroom windows imploding.) It might also be worth investigating if toxins in my environment bear any responsibility for my ‘derangement.’ (Can’t ignore all those mesothelioma commercials.) Regardless of how we proceed, I do appreciate this very public concern for my mental health. It’s comforting to know my government is looking out for me.”

While accepting the Founders Angel Award at Project Angel Food back in late September, “The Big Bang Theory” creator launched straight into a number jokes and barbs about the president, which sparked the White House’s ire.

“Sure, I’d love to stand here and talk about my deep yearning for a more compassionate government, one that prioritizes the health and welfare of its citizens,” Lorre said, as reported by the Daily Beast. “But the burden of my profession demands that I take this opportunity to say a few words about that bloated orange piece of s–t in the White House.”

He continued: “I’d love to express my gratitude to all the people who’ve devoted their lives to making Project Angel Food an oasis for those in need. That would be my preference. But because I’m a comedy writer, I have no choice but to explain how I wake up every morning to turn on CNN to see if the president of the United States had a heart attack while straining to take a dump.”

The White House jumped in days later claiming Lorre was suffering from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome and that he should seek help immediately.

“Chuck Lorre should immediately seek psychiatric help to treat his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital.