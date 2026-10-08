‘Crazy Rich Asians’ HBO Series Greenlit With Original Cast Returning

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A new “Crazy Rich Asians” series is coming to HBO. The eight-episode hourlong drama was announced on Thursday afternoon, days after Skydance officially acquired Warner Bros. Discovery.

Several cast members from the original 2018 movie will star in the series, including Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Ronny Chieng. Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh will also be returning for the series as a recurring character. The series will begin production in 2027.

Adele Lim, the co-writer of the film, is also returning to showrun and executive produce via her production company 100 Tigers. Other EPs include Kevin Kwan, the author of the novels on which the the franchise is based; Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson via their production company Color Force; and the film’s director Jon M. Chu through his production company Electric Somewhere. Both Jacobson and Simpson produced the original movie. Chloe Dan and Jeannine Tang also EP for SK Global Entertainment, which co-financed the film, as do Naia Cucukov Richards via 100 Tigers and Rose Lam. The series is co-produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television.

“We are so excited that Adele and the team behind the history-making film are bringing the next chapter of this story to life,” Casey Bloys, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance Direct-To-Consumer, said. “Constance, Henry, Ronny and Michelle are global superstars, and we know the passionate fans of the film and megahit novels can’t wait to see more.”

“From a bestselling novel to a blockbuster film and now television, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ has solidified its place as one of the most beloved stories in popular culture,” Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group and U.S. Networks, added. “Kevin Kwan created an irresistible world filled with the perfect blend of glitz, humor and heart, and the talented Adele Lim returns to adapt this renowned tale for a new television audience. We are equally thrilled to welcome Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Ronny Chieng and Michelle Yeoh back to reprise their iconic roles. We can’t wait to bring this series to life with our partners at HBO.”

For her part, Lim praised the expanded series format, noting that the team will be able to explore the sequel across several episodes rather than just one movie. “Our writers’ room is humming and we can’t wait to share what we’ve come up with,” she shared.

“Our incredible fans around the world have been patiently waiting for this, and it will be worth the wait! Getting to see my stories and characters come to life with the breathing room of an HBO series is a dream come true, and I am so excited to experience the magic that Adele, Jon, Nina, Brad, our amazing writers and iconic cast will create,” Kwan echoed.

At the time, many in Hollywood thought that a movie adaptation of “Crazy Rich Asians” was a risky bet as it was the first modern story with an all-Asian cast in 23 years. It proved to be a colossal hit. The fish-out-of-water romance about wealth and status became the highest-grossing romantic comedy of the 2010s, making over $239 million at the box office.