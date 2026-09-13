New ‘Crystal Lake’ Trailer Promises Fresh Kills from the World of ‘Friday the 13th’

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Are you ready to visit “Crystal Lake?”

The new streaming series from A24, set “the world of ‘Friday the 13th,’” hits Peacock on October 15 – just in time for Halloween. And a brand-new trailer gives you a better sense of what the new series, with Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees, is all about. Watch it below. If you dare.

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“Crystal Lake” is a prequel to the original “Friday the 13th” film and set in the 1970’s. According to the official synopsis, “the series follows single mother Pam Voorhees who has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before. When two strangers arrive at Pam’s door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees?”

The eight-episode series was originally developed by Bryan Fuller and Jim Danger Gray, with Fuller getting a “story by” credit on the first episode (although much of the series has been built on the architecture that Fuller and Gray developed). After Fuller and Gray left the project, “It: Welcome to Derry” co-showrunner Brad Caleb Kane was brought aboard.

Under Kane’s stewardship, there seem to be some “Derry”-adjacent embroidery added to what was once a fairly seriously examination of a mother in mourning, like the ominous shot of a hallway that seems like something more sinister is underneath the surface. A big subplot of “Welcome to Derry” was that the military wanted to use Pennywise as a weapon. Could they want the same for Jason, the drowning-victim-turned-unstoppable-killer?

One of the big horror shows slashing onto streaming for the Halloween season, along with “Below” and “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” on Netflix, “American Horror Story: 13” on Hulu and “Carrie” on Prime Video, among others.

All eight episodes of “Crystal Lake” was ashore on Peacock on October 15.