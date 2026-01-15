Dakota Fanning Tapped to Star in Apple TV Thriller Series

Dakota Fanning has found her next project.

The actress has joined an untitled thriller series hailing from Emmy Award-winning creator Alex Cary – who previously worked on “Homeland” and “A Spy Among Friends.” Alongside starring, Fanning will also serve as an executive producer on the new series.

Fanning will star as an undercover treasury agent in a multi-billion dollar international conglomerate, with world-changing political and criminal tentacles, who becomes conflicted between her mission and a belief that her principal target, the heir apparent to all that corrupt power, is at his core a good man and worthy of her love.

Cary will serve as creator and showrunner under his overall deal with Sony Pictures Television and his FLW Productions banner. Julie Gardner (“Lady in the Lake”) will executive produce for Bad Wolf America, and Fanning will executive produce alongside her sister, Elle Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward of Lewellen Pictures (“Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” “The Great”). Kari Skogland (“Smoke,” “The Handmaid’s Tale”) will direct and serve as an executive producer.

Fanning is staying in the Apple TV business by joining the new thriller series. She is already serving as an executive producer for the upcoming series “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” for the streamer that stars her sister Elle. Her other recent credits included “All Her Fault” and “Ripley.”

Cary previously served as a co-executive producer and later executive producer for Showtime’s “Homeland.” He also wrote MGM+ thriller “A Spy Among Friends” which reunited him with “Homeland” alum Damian Lewis and also starred Guy Pearce.

Fanning is repped by UTA, TFC Management and HJTH. Cary is repped by WME.