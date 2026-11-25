This story contains spoilers for the “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35 finale.

“Dancing With the Stars” crowned its Season 35 winners on Tuesday, but not before putting the five final couples through three rounds of tough competition.

As the celebrity finalists — Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins, Connor Wood, Ezra Frech and Tatyana Ali — reached towards the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, the finale challenged the couples to perform three routines: a Judges’ Choice Dance, the Instant Dance Challenge and Freestyle.

With the judges’ scores from the three rounds and fan votes, Paralympian Frech and his partner Daniella Karagac were crowned the winners after an emotional freestyle dedicated to redefining disability. Glenn and her partner Pasha Pashkov were named as the runner-ups.

Here’s how the night played out.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

The competition kicked off with the judges’ choice, which saw Carrie Ann Inaba challenge the couple with the salsa. Inaba said she “took all the notes and delivering,” scoring the couple straight 9s for a total score of 27.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik on “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

The couple scored another batch of straight 9s with their instant dance, which saw them dance the jive to “Land of 1000 Dances” by Wilson Pickett.

With a score of 54 going into the freestyle, the couple embraced an outer space-themed dance with some tap dance elements as they danced to “Minnie the Moocher” by Cab Calloway and “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland. They scored a 28/30, bringing them to a score of 82/90.

Jan Ravnik and Tatyana Ali on “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Derek Hough challenged the couple to lean into a classic quickstep that would be faster than the last one they did for Disney night. Hough called the dance “sensational,” and the couple earned the first perfect score of the night.

Pasha Pashkov and Amber Glenn on “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

They kept the perfect scores going with their instant dance, which saw them select the cha cha to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Tears.”

Seeing her freestyle as redemption for the Olympics, Glenn delivered yet another perfect score with a Madonna medley to “Like a Prayer” and “Music” alongside fellow Olympians Madison Chock and Evan Bates, ending the night with 90/90.

Amber Glenn on “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Inaba challenge the couple with their take on the Viennese waltz, putting pressure on the podcaster to improve his frame. Inaba gave a “Brava,” and Hough complemented him on his frame. The couple finished with a 10 from Inaba and 9s from Hough and Tonioli.

Rylee Arnold and Connor Wood on “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

They dropped ever so slightly with their instant dance, the cha cha to “Buttons” by the Pussycat Dolls. Inaba called it Wood’s best cha cha, earning them a 25 out of 30.

Their freestyle combined “Singin’ In the Rain” by Gene Kelly and “Umbrella” by Rihanna, paying homage to Tom Holland’s infamous lip sync performance. He took it seriously, transforming his suit into Holland’s memorable corset as rain fell from the stage. They earned one 9 and two 10s, bringing them to 82/90.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold on “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

For Higgins and Ballas, Tonioli assigned the couple the tango, challenging Higgins to the dance with more sass. Tonioli called it a “masterclass” on a “proper ballroom tango,” while Inaba applauded Higgins for dancing at a “whole other level,” boosting the couple to a perfect score.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas on “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

They kept their perfect scores going with their instant dance: a quickstep to “Tutti-Fruitti” by Little Richard.

For the freestyle, they combined the glamour of Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” with traditional Irish folk songs “The Parting Glass” and “Flowers of the Red Hill” as they paid homage to Higgins’ roots. They earned yet another perfect score, bringing their total to 90/90.

Maura Higgins on “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagac

Tonioli also challenged Frech and Karagac to the salsa, a dance that earned them straight 9s. Tonioli applauded Frech for being possessed for the “devil of salsa,” earning them a perfect score.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach on “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

When it came to their instant dance — a tango to Avicii’s “Levels” — they kept the perfect score going.

As they performed their freestyle to “Numb” by Linkin Park devoted to redefining disability, tears filled the audience as the judges applauded Frech for the meaningful, boundary-pushing dance. They scored a perfect score, ending with 90/90. It was enough to earn them the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach on “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

DWTS Final Standings:

Winner – Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagac

Runner-up – Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Third Place – Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Fourth Place – Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Fifth Place – Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas