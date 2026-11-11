‘DWTS’ Week 9: Jenna Dewan Pays Homage to Former Boss Janet Jackson for Grammy Night

“Dancing With the Stars” celebrated music’s biggest hits with Grammy Night, including fiery Argentine tangos and nostalgic jazz funk routines.

The quarterfinals featured a variety of music styles from a tango remix of “Thong Song” to a salsa-infused rendition of Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile,” and one shocking elimination.

Each of the couples had to compete in the dance-off round in addition to their typical competitive routines except for Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson, who received immunity last week. The dance-offs included live performances from Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Brandy and Monica.

Only six couples advanced to the semi-finals next week. After weeks of consistently high scores, Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy were sent home after they received the lowest amount of combined votes and judges scores.

Ezra Frech took on one of his toughest challenges yet, performing the Argentine tango to Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.” The dance required kicks and flicks, using his prosthetic and forcing him to balance. On top of that, the paralympian had to perform the passionate dance with his partner Daniella Karagach, who he sees as more of a sister.

“There was an element of danger that we hadn’t seen before,” Carrie Ann Inaba said.

Fellow Olympian Amber Glenn was up next with her paso doble to “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence. She said that as a kid she loved the punk, emo rock hits but had to hide that part of herself as a figure skater. This week she channeled that punk power into the routine. “That paso had power. It had precision. It had purpose. It had Pasha [Pashkov],” Bruno Tonioli told the Olympian. Inaba noticed a small lift, but all three judges gave the routine nines.

Pasha Pashkov and Amber Glenn (Credit: ABC)

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas (Credit: ABC)

Maura Higgins suffered from a rib injury earlier in the week, but turned on the charm for her Argentine tango to “Thong Song” by Sisqó. She worked with her partner Mark Ballas to turn the 2000s hit into a sultry ballroom routine. Derek Hough said the routine was “sultry and seductive.” Inaba complimented the reality star for being so graceful and a warrior all at once, before calling the routine a “work of art.”

Jenna Dewan reconnected to her backup dancer roots with her jazz routine to “All For You” by Janet Jackson. The actress did two music videos with Jackson and later went on tour with her as a backup dancer. She and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy created a jazz funk routine inspired by that time, which Dewan called a full circle moment. Inaba said that the dancer-actress inspired generations of dancers, and this dance was proof of that.

“The Rookie” star even received a message from Jackson before she got her judges’ scores.

Tatyana Ali and her partner Jan Ravnik performed a tango to “Boom Boom Pow” by the Black Eyed Peas. The “Fresh Prince” star said she and will.i.am became friends at Harvard and brought the first hip-hop concert to the Ivy League school. The Black Eyed Peas alum even made it to the ballroom Tuesday night to watch the tango in-person. The judges commended Ali for her personality she brought to the routine before giving her her highest scores of the season.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik (Credit: ABC)

Connor Wood and partner Rylee Arnold performed an Argentine tango to Justin Timberlake’s “SexyBack.” His partner said they were bringing more confidence to the ballroom this week after the judges asked him to lead more in his routines. Inaba gave him a salute after the routine for bringing the leading man energy to the floor. Hough commended the comedian, saying that Arnold could only do the impressive lifts and twists with his support. The judge also said it was his best dance.

Rylee Arnold and Connor Wood (Credit: ABC)

Harry Shum Jr. went back to his Costa Rican roots with a salsa to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile.” The emotional performance was particularly meaningful for the actor, who reflected on his family’s experience moving to the United States from Costa Rica. His routine celebrated the social salsa dancing culture that he missed out on growing up. Inaba said the performance was all about heart, praising how effortlessly the pair executed its lifts and tricks. Tonioli called it a “supercharged, barnstorming, extra-spicy salsa.” After the duo received two 10s for their routine, Shum Jr. celebrated with an enthusiastic “Pura vida!”

The dance off round kicked off with the two Olympians going head-to-head. Glenn and Frech performed a rumba with their married partners Pashkov and Karagach to “The Boy is Mine.” Brandy and Monica performed the Grammy-winning hit live.

The routine included synchronized movement, which is uncharacteristic of typical dance-off routines. Glenn and Frech switched partners at the end of the routine in another first for the show. Hough called it the most satisfying dance-off he’s seen on the show before awarding the extra points to the figure skater.

Actresses Ali and Dewan faced off in their cha cha dance-off to “The Middle” by Maren Morris. The judges emphasized how different their performance styles were from one another. Dewan’s was described as sharp, clean, and electric, while Ali had a more connected, flowing quality, making it difficult to judge. Dewan ultimately came out on top and was awarded the extra points.

Rylee Arnold and Connor Wood compete against Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas (Credit: ABC)

Comedian Wood and reality star Higgins rounded out the night of competition with their cha cha to “All I Wanna Do” by Sheryl Crow. Hough said that the dance-off was interesting. Inaba wanted more cha cha content from Wood instead of the line dancing that was included in his Week 1 routine. She complimented the model for her technique and gorgeous lines before awarding her the bonus points.

Next week during the semi-finals each couple will compete two routines in different styles.

LEADERBOARD: Week 9

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson: 31

Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy: 30

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov: 30

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas: 29

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach: 27

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold: 27

Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik: 27