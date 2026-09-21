‘Daredevil: Born Again’ to End With Season 3 at Disney+

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“Daredevil” was born again, and now he’s gone … again.

“Daredevil: Born Again” will conclude with a third and final season on Disney+, TheWrap has learned. The upcoming season will see Charlie Cox, who returns as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, joined by Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter (both of whom appeared in Season 2) and Finn Jones, reprising their roles as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist from Marvel’s Netflix TV shows and the superhero crossover “The Defenders.”

“Born Again” Season 3 will air on Disney+ some time in 2027. Though the season is nearly complete, the series parted with showrunner Dario Scardapane, whose contract was up and not renewed. It’s unclear who’s completing the third season in Scardapane’s absence.

Before today, “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 3 was the final live-action Marvel Studios series known to be in development. It will release after “VisionQuest,” a Paul Bettany/James Spader reunion set to premiere Oct. 14, thus completing the trilogy of shows started by “WandaVision” and continued by “Agatha All Along.”

But TheWrap has learned that Marvel just greenlit another show, a spy thriller being referred to as “Zodiac.” An individual familiar with the matter says Marvel Television always has between three and five live-action shows in development at a given time.

The comic that jumps out the most with the Zodiac description is Jonathan Hickman’s “Secret Warriors” series, a book that preceded the writer’s iconic runs on “Fantastic Four,” “Avengers” and “New Avengers” (all of which culminated in “Secret Wars” with Esad Ribić, providing the basis for “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”). That book, as well as Hickman’s “S.H.I.E.L.D.” comics, incorporated Zodiac iconography (and Leonardo da Vinci) in an epic spy story about Nick Fury uniting a group of superpowered individuals in a fight against Hydra and over villains. Elements of this story were previously adapted in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

There are a few other characters and groups this title could refer to. To begin with, Marvel fans will be familiar with the supervillain cabal known as Zodiac, featuring 12 villains representing the astrological star signs. There’s also the villain known as Zodiac created by Joe Casey and Nathan Fox during the “Dark Reign” era, recently factoring into Jed McKay’s instantly iconic (and still ongoing) run on “Moon Knight.” Perhaps this show sets up a return for Oscar Isaac’s interpretation of the character.

And then there’s the villain known as Zodiak (not the -k), a.k.a. Norman Harrison, created by Howard Mackie and Javier Saltares. As a hitman, that character certainly fits the spy thriller bill, but he’s also deeply tied into Marvel’s occult world, running up against heroes like Doctor Strange and Ghost Rider (and with a very limited publication history in the early ’90s).

Or maybe “Zodiac” is a red herring, with these villains fighting a more prominent hero in the upcoming unknown Marvel TV show.