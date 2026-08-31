‘Darkwing Duck’ Voice Star Jim Cummings No Longer Returning for Reboot

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Voice actor Jim Cummings says that he is no longer reprising his role as Darkwing Duck for Disney’s long-developing revamp of the animated series.

“I did a pilot for it several years ago, to see the viability of it coming back, and everybody went nuts. And they are bringing it back, and they’re hiring somebody else to do Terry McGovern’s role of Launchpad, and they’re hiring somebody else to be Darkwing Duck,” Cummings told Collider at the premiere of “Coyote vs. Acme.” “I hope they get … everything they deserve. Crazy, I don’t know what to tell you.”

One of the most prominent voice actors of recent decades, Cummings has performed as Winnie the Pooh, the Tasmanian Devil, Tigger and dozens of other notable characters across various forms of media. His performance as Darkwing Duck in the ’90s animated series of the same name has been a favorite among animation fans for years.

A “Darkwing Duck” reboot was reported to be in development back in 2020, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey behind the production.

Back in March, Cummings seemed to confirm that he was still attached to project, telling ScreenRant that, “We’re all still alive and kicking. I guess Seth Rogen, my old buddy, he’s going to be one of the prime movers, shakers. So stay tuned.”

The original “Darkwing Duck” was created by Tad Stones and ran for three seasons and 91 episodes in the early ’90s on the The Disney Channel and ABC. While the property has not had a headline series since then, the character Darkwing Duck has appeared in the rebooted “DuckTales” series that ran from 2017 to 2021, where Cummings reprised the role.