‘Deli Boys’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at Hulu

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Hulu and Onyx Collective’s crime comedy series “Deli Boys” will not return after two seasons at the streamer, TheWrap has learned.

The comedy series averaged a 98% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but did not reach a wide enough audience to score a third season. Season 2 concluded in May.

“Deli Boys” starred Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannathan. “Saturday Night Live” alum Fred Armisen joined the cast as a series regular for Season 2, with Andrew Rannells appearing in a supporting role. Kumail Nanjiani, Lilly Singh and Robin Thede guest-starred in Season 2, while “Queer Eye”’s Tan France returned.

The comedy series was unique for the streamer, centering on South Asian characters and led by series creator Abdullah Saeed. “Deli Boys” featured South Asian representation both in front of and behind the camera.

Season 2 followed the Pakistani American brothers as they managed their family’s criminal empire. The brothers were introduced to Max Sugar (Armisen), a casino king and money launderer who threatened their empire.

“There is so much heart to the show. There’s so much drama to it, but all of it is seasoned with comedy all over the place,” Shaikh told TheWrap for our digital cover last year.

The series was created by Saeed and developed by by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver with Jenni Konner Productions. Michelle Nader served as showrunner and was an executive producer alongside Saeed, Konner and Silver. “Deli Boys” was a co-production from Onyx Collective and 20th Television.