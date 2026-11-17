The first series from Dhar Mann Studios’ 40-title deal with Fox Entertainment and microdrama powerhouse Holywater will debut on My Drama next week, TheWrap has learned.

“The Brothers Who Love Me” will be the first series hitting My Drama on Nov. 25, with four additional titles rolling out weekly through Dec. 22.

Those other series include firefighter romance “Rescue Mission,” runaway bride love story “Married to the Wine,” dance crew series “Rhythym of the Heart” and touring artist love story “The Rockstar Who Wants Me.”

My Drama subscribers can gain access to the titles a week before release.

Through his partnership with Fox, Mann will retain ownership and creative independence over his original content. Fox Entertainment Global will distribute the programming worldwide following an exclusive debut window on the My Drama app.

“These first five series officially launch Fox’s vertical content partnership with Dhar Mann Studios, bringing his unique, emotionally resonant storytelling to the rapidly expanding format,” said Prentiss Fraser, President, Fox Entertainment Global. “Dhar has a powerful ability to connect with audiences, and this partnership gives new and existing fans a fresh way to experience his work while creating new opportunities for Fox to reach viewers and build lasting value across our growing content business.”

“When viewers ask you to make something, you want to get it right for them. Our audience is already watching vertical dramas, and they’ve asked us to join them there,” added Erin McFarlane, Dhar Mann Studios’ Head of Film and TV. “We’ve taken that to heart. We want these shows to have the romance, suspense and surprises they enjoy, and to give them that connection they feel with a Dhar Mann story—seeing a little of themselves in someone and really wanting things to work out for them.”

Mann’s slate of microdramas spans genres including romance, action, suspense and music-driven drama. The series use the YouTuber’s signature storytelling style and merge it with the cliffhanger-driven business of verticals.

Fox initially acquired an equity stake in Holywater, the parent company of My Drama, in October 2025 and committed to producing more than 200 verticals for the platform.

Dhar Mann Studios also signed a content deal with Disney in August. The creator will develop new original content for kids, tweens, teens and families. The first project in the partnership is a 20-episode series order, but details of that project have yet to be announced.